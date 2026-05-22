Rapist Scott Ijomanta Jailed for 10 Years After Sexually Assaulting Teenage Victim

Scott Ijomanta, a 38-year-old rapist, was sentenced to ten years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl while on bail for grooming offences. Ijomanta, who claimed to be underage on Snapchat, put his victim through a horrifying ordeal at his flat in Glasgow.

A rapist who attacked a 14-year-old girl while on bail for grooming offences has been jailed for ten years. Scott Ijomanta put his victim through a horrific ordeal at his flat in Glasgow.

The 38-year-old ordered the girl to meet him under false pretenses, claiming to be underage while using Snapchat. During the meeting, he flew into a rage when she refused to steal his phone and glasses. Ijomanta threatened to rape her, impersonated having cancer to manipulate her, and lied about being unable to leave due to his health. Despite his threats, the victim managed to escape and seek help





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Sexual Assault Grooming Offences Scott Ijomanta Jailed Glasgow High Court Snapchat Torture Asylum Claimant

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