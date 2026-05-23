Rapist Jailed for Ten Years for Attacking 14-Year-Old Girl on Bail

Scott Ijomanta, a 38-year-old man, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl while on bail for grooming offences. The attack took place at his flat in Glasgow, where he threatened and abused the victim. Ijomanta had previously been convicted of buying train tickets for two girls to travel to Scotland, but police intervened.

A 38-year-old man, Scott Ijomanta, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl while on bail for grooming offences. Ijomanta lured the girl to his flat in Glasgow , where he locked the door and subjected her to a horrific ordeal.

He threatened her, claiming he had cancer and would harm her family if she reported him. The girl managed to escape and was later found badly hurt. Ijomanta had previously been convicted of buying train tickets for two girls aged 12 and 13 to travel to Glasgow, but police intervened. He was also found guilty of abduction, assault, and rape, as well as sending sexual communications to a child.

During the trial, the girl's testimony was described as compelling and unvarnished, detailing the traumatic experience. Ijomanta was placed on the sex offenders register and banned from contacting the victims. Detective Constable Joe Gear expressed gratitude for the girls' support in bringing Ijomanta to justice





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