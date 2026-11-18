In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Auburn Tigers 76- 70 in the opening round of the Players Era Tournament. Let'

Nov 17, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; West Virginia guard Miles Sadler drives past Auburn guard Kevin Overton in the first half at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Auburn Tigers 76- 70 in the opening round of the Players Era Tournament. Ross Hodge was not pleased with the level of physicality and intensity that his team played with against Mercer a few days ago.

Also read 3 Storylines to Watch in Players Era Ahead of Auburn's Clash vs. West Virginia

The key coming into this game was to keep Auburn's bigs off the boards, particularly on the offensive end, limiting them to one shot each trip up the floor. In the first half, Auburn only had three offensive boards... West Virginia had seven... I'd say that's a nice response.

For the game, the Mountaineers out-rebounded the Tigers 35-29. I'm not sure I saw that coming. In the first real game where the Mountaineers faced legit competition, the offensive depth showed in a big way.

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In the middle part of the first half, it was Brenen Lorient who scored nine straight; Miles Sadler heated up at the end of the half, and then Finley Bizjack was red hot to begin the second half, picking apart Auburn in their drop coverage with Ngoy. It doesn't have to be just one guy. Any of them can get hot at any moment, and that includes Joson Sanon, who was held scoreless on the night.

We all saw this during his run to winning a national championship with Bella Vista, but there is nothing that gets to this young man. He was struggling to get a good look early, missing seven of his first nine shots, two of which were turned away emphatically. He adjusted, made the right decision more often than not, and came up big down the stretch.

If the offense ever gets stagnant or Hodge really needs to get a bucket, you can put the ball in his hands and trust that he'll blow by his defender and make a play. He's four games into his collegiate career, but this is very much his team.

West Virginia led by as many as 18 in this game, and while everything went WVU's way in the first 10 minutes or so of the second half, you knew Auburn was going to make a run and make things somewhat interesting. The Tigers capitalized on Brenen Lorient's flagrant foul, and from that point on, the momentum swung in their favor. The full-court pressure bothered WVU for a while and got them out of rhythm before settling down late.

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This just feels like the type of game that the Mountaineers would have let slip away a year ago because they didn't have the calming presence at the point guard spot or the consistency at the free-throw line. West Virginia finished the night 19/23 at the charity stripe. This was a hard-fought, gutsy win that should give fans a ton of optimism for what this team can accomplish.

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.