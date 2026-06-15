Rape trial verdict due in the case of Norwegian crown princess' eldest son

A Norwegian court is set to deliver its verdict and sentence in the trial of Crown Princess Mette-Marit's eldest son Marius Borg Høiby.

Helicopter with singer Oliver Tree on passenger list collides with another in Brazil, killing 6Mayhem mars euphoria as New York City celebrates the Knicks' first championship in 53 yearsPresident Donald Trump gets 80th birthday bash fueled by UFC fights on the White House lawnAP Entertainment WireOil and gas supplies could take months to return to normal after Iran deal, energy experts sayLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeToo sick to work, but can they prove it?

New Medicaid rule worries patientsAnthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutionsHow to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionChoques entre manifestantes y policías en protestas en Ginebra contra cumbre del G7

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeToo sick to work, but can they prove it? New Medicaid rule worries patientsAnthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutionsHow to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionChoques entre manifestantes y policías en protestas en Ginebra contra cumbre del G7





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crown Princess Of Norway Marius Borg Hiby General News Indictments Crime Trials Courts Legal Proceedings World News Jeffrey Epstein Oslo Sexual Assault Entertainment Norway World News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Princess Kate Is A Mirror Image Of Princess Diana At Trooping The ColourThe Princess of Wales wore a soft blue coat dress from Catherine Walker to Trooping the Colour 2026, nearly-identical to one worn by Princess Diana in 1987.

Read more »

Princess Charlotte Has a Mommy-and-Me Moment in One of Princess Kate's Favorite AccessoriesForget the 'Kate effect.' Princess Charlotte's style is stealing the show.

Read more »

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's Jewelry Includes Something Borrowed and Something NewPrincess Charlotte and Princess Kate showed off their matchy-matchy triple-strand pearl bracelets, which have a special connection to Princess Diana.

Read more »

Princess of Wales Channels Princess Diana in Sentimental Trooping the Colour OutfitKate Middleton honored Princess Diana's legacy by wearing a Catherine Walker coat dress reminiscent of Diana's 1987 Easter outfit, while her children coordinated in their own ways, and her hat choice is predicted to set a trend for Ascot.

Read more »