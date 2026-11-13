Rape charges re-filed against former BYU star football player Parker Kingston

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ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: Parker Kingston #11 of the BYU Cougars reacts after a first down against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half during the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium on December 27, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

A first-degree felony rape charge has been re-filed against former BYU football player Parker Kingston, stemming from an alleged sexual assault in St. George in February 2025. According to court documents, Kingston was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her home after the two had communicated through social media for approximately a month.

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Prosecutors alleged Kingston met the woman at her home on Feb. 23, 2025, where the two watched a movie before engaging in some consensual sexual activity. BYU star wide receiver Parker Kingston charged with felony rape in Washington CountyThe woman told investigators Kingston later became more aggressive and wanted to engage in additional sexual activity. According to the probable cause statement, she told him "no" four times before freezing as he allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse without her consent.

The woman contacted a neighbor who worked in law enforcement three days after the encounter and subsequently underwent a sexual assault examination at a hospital. During an interview with detectives in November 2025, Kingston disputed the woman's account, saying she had not refused sexual intercourse.

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However, he acknowledged receiving a text message from her afterward indicating she had told him no and had not wanted to have sex. Investigators also reviewed text messages Kingston exchanged with a friend before and after the encounter, including messages in which he discussed having sex with the woman.

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