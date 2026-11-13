Rape Allegations Against Takeoff Resolved as Estate Seeks Dismissal

The legal battle between the estate of Takeoff and a woman alleging sexual assault has ended. The parties issued a joint statement confirming the matter is resolved without further details.

The legal dispute involving the estate of rapper Takeoff and a woman who accused the Migos member of sexual assault has officially concluded. Lawyers for both sides confirmed that they plan to file a dismissal for the case, effectively ending the civil litigation that had been ongoing for several years.

Rape Allegations and Original Claims

The woman, identified in court documents only as Doe, alleged that Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, raped her in a bedroom during a house party in June 2020. The incident reportedly took place in the Los Angeles suburb of Encino, California. She stated that she went to a hospital after the incident and reported the crime to the Los Angeles Police Department. However, no criminal charges were ever brought against the rapper by local authorities.

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Doe originally filed her lawsuit against Takeoff in August 2020. The civil complaint sought unspecified financial damages for several claims, including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. The legal proceedings continued even after the death of the rapper, with his estate assuming responsibility for the defense.

Estate Denies Accusations and Seeks Sanctions

The estate of Takeoff, which is managed by his mother, vehemently denied all allegations made by Doe. In a joint statement regarding the resolution, the parties said, "The matter is resolved." The estate argued that Doe fabricated a false story with the intent to extort money from the late rapper. Prior to the current resolution, the estate had been seeking sanctions against Doe for allegedly deleting relevant text messages from her phone that were critical to the defense.

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Key Witnesses and Deposition Evidence

Had the lawsuit proceeded to a full trial, Doe's legal team had planned to present significant evidence, including a deposition given by Takeoff in September 2022. This deposition occurred less than two months before the rapper's death. The estate had been preparing to challenge the credibility of Doe's claims during this phase of the legal process.

The witness list for the potential trial also included Daryl Mcpherson, a producer who worked with Migos. According to Doe, Mcpherson was the individual who invited her to the house party in June 2020 where the alleged assault occurred. His testimony would have been central to establishing the context of the event and the interactions between the parties involved.

Resolution and Future Legal Steps

No further details were provided by either side regarding the specific terms of the settlement or the reasons for the abrupt resolution. The parties simply indicated that the matter is now resolved. The planned dismissal removes the need for a trial, sparing both the estate and Doe from further public legal exposure and associated costs. The case now closes with the estate maintaining its stance that the allegations were baseless.