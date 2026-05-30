Ranking USC's road games from hardest to easiest as the Trojans prepare for a critical 2026 season

As the 2026 season approaches, the Southern California Trojans are gearing up for a critical year of road games. The team's toughest matchup will be against the Indiana Hoosiers, who have been a force to be reckoned with after their national championship victory. The environment against the Penn State Nittany Lions could be the most hostile environment that USC walks into next season. The matchup with the UCLA Bruins in one of the most storied rivalries in all of college football is also an intriguing game on USC's schedule.

As the 2026 season approaches, the Southern California Trojans are gearing up for a critical year of road games. The team's toughest matchup will be against the Indiana Hoosiers , who have been a force to be reckoned with after their national championship victory.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti has done an exceptional job in resetting the culture for the Hoosiers, transforming them into one of the most disciplined and consistent teams in the country. Cignetti's success on the line of scrimmage has turned the Hoosiers into a physically imposing team, making them a formidable opponent for the Trojans. Following the departure of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, Cignetti was able to recruit TCU quarterback Josh Hoover to take over at quarterback for Indiana.

Despite Hoover being new to the Hoosier system, the situation around him puts him in a great position to succeed and lead Indiana to a CFP birth once again. The environment against the Penn State Nittany Lions could be the most hostile environment that USC walks into next season. Penn State is notorious for having hostile crowds and can often put visiting teams in very uncomfortable situations.

In addition to that, the Nittany Lions will also have a new coach at the helm with Matt Campbell, who had a great run with Iowa State before taking the Penn State job. With that in mind, the Nittany Lions should be walking into this game with a desire to do whatever it takes to come out with the wind under their new head coach.

If Maiava can perform well, and USC does not get distracted by the Penn State crowd, this is definitely an opportunity for the Trojans to pick up what could be a major win in Big Ten conference play. The Wisconsin Badgers have not been a dominant force in the Big Ten over the past few seasons, but have consistently been one of the more physical teams in the conference, providing a great test for USC's physicality.

The Trojans have the opportunity to prove that they cannot only dominate on the offensive line but can also be very disruptive on the defensive line. This could turn out to be a tough road test for USC, but if the Trojans are one of the top teams in the Big Ten, this is a game that the Trojans should dominate through physicality and make a statement to the rest of the conference.

The matchup with the UCLA Bruins in one of the most storied rivalries in all of college football is also an intriguing game on USC's schedule. UCLA will have a new coach at the helm with Bob Chesney taking over the program after having great success at James Madison. In this game, the quarterback matchup between USC's Jayden Maiava and UCLA's Nico Iamaleava could be one of the biggest differentiating factors, in addition to how physical rivalry games typically are.

While USC does seem to have a better roster top to bottom, all that matters is who is better for 60 minutes, so USC must bring a full effort; otherwise, they could be in danger of losing one of the most important games of the season





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