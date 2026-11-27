North Carolina still has some big tests left before ACC play, and one matchup stands above the rest.

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot Rameses during the second half against the Monmouth Hawks at Smith Center.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect North Carolina has gone 5-1 through their first 6 non-conference games. With eight games remaining in the non-conference slate, here's how they rank in terms of difficulty for the Tar Heels. Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the second half against the Monmouth Hawks at Smith Center.

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Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Butler has looked better than expected this season, though it should still be one of the easier matchups for the Heels in the non-conference slate. The Bulldogs have played a common opponent in Western Carolina, where they actually defeated the Catamounts by a larger margin and played them better overall than North Carolina did.