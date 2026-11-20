A comprehensive breakdown of every film in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series. We rank all 11 movies to determine which entries capture the magic best.

The Wizarding World has long stood as one of the most iconic cinematic franchises in history, captivating audiences for over two decades with its blend of magic, mystery, and coming-of-age drama. The original eight-film series, adapted closely from J.K. Rowling's bestselling novels, achieved generational status, while the subsequent spinoff trilogy attempted to expand the lore. Now, with HBO set to adapt the first book for television, fans are revisiting the cinematic canon to determine which films truly define the saga. This analysis ranks all eleven films released to date, evaluating their narrative strength, character development, and overall impact on the franchise.

Ranking The Top Films In The Series

While ranking these eleven films is a challenging task due to the diverse creative approaches across the series, a clear hierarchy emerges when examining plot cohesion and critical reception. The top entries are generally reserved for the original Harry Potter films that most faithfully captured the tone and emotional weight of the source material. However, even the lower-ranked entries offer unique insights into the expanding universe, particularly regarding the political dynamics of the wizarding world and the complex histories of its most famous characters.

Also read HBO Reveals Harry Potter Character Posters Ahead of 2026 Premiere

Fantastic Beasts The Secrets Of Dumbledore

At the eleventh spot sits Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, released in 2022. This film sees Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne, recruited by Albus Dumbledore, portrayed by Jude Law, to prevent Gellert Grindelwald, played by Mads Mikkelsen, from seizing control of the wizarding world. Grindelwald deploys his followers, including the unstable Credence, played by Ezra Miller, to manipulate the election of the International Conference of Wizards. The film feels largely like a contract fulfillment, downplaying previous story threads in favor of a new, albeit somewhat disjointed, conflict.

Mads Mikkelsen delivers a fantastic performance as Grindelwald, with his scenes alongside Jude Law proving electrifying. However, the inclusion of magical creatures felt shoehorned merely to tie into the title, and the overall narrative lacked the charm of earlier entries. Despite the strong ensemble cast, the film ends the trilogy in a lackluster manner, marking a sad conclusion to a franchise that was prematurely announced as a five-film series before the first installment was even released.

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Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

Taking the tenth spot is Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix from 2007. In this installment, Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe, faces increasing isolation as the Ministry of Magic refuses to acknowledge Voldemort's return. The Ministry spreads propaganda against Harry and Dumbledore, while Hogwarts becomes a bleak environment under the oppressive rule of new professor Dolores Umbridge, played by Imelda Staunton. Harry establishes Dumbledore's Army to prepare students for the coming threat, while simultaneously experiencing visions linked to Voldemort.

This film is the second shortest in the main franchise, a frustration for readers as it adapts the longest book in the series. Significant storylines were cut, and the film stands as the only one not written by Steve Kloves, a fact noticeable in its overall vibe. David Yates' first directing effort brings a more grounded, less fantastical style that requires adjustment. Despite the cuts, the film shines in pivotal moments, particularly the conflict with Umbridge and the death of a beloved character, though it remains the weakest entry in the strong original lineup.

Fantastic Beasts The Crimes Of Grindelwald

Ranking ninth is Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, released in 2018. The title suggests a focus on the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp, as he attempts to rally wizards and witches to his grand plan. Newt Scamander, again played by Redmayne, finds himself entangled in the conflict, particularly through his love interests Leta Lestrange, played by Zoe Kravitz, and Tina Goldstein, played by Katherine Waterston. Grindelwald also harbors a hidden plan to utilize Credence, played by Ezra Miller, for his ambitions.

Unlike the first film, which focused on magical beasts, this sequel prioritizes the wider wizarding world conflict, making Newt a supporting character in a story that feels more interested in setting up future sequels. Johnny Depp brings an unsettling presence to the role, but his interpretation seems less effective compared to Colin Farrell's disguise or Mads Mikkelsen's nuanced portrayal. While there are flashes of brilliance, the film sacrifices much of the first entry's charm for an ambitious narrative that struggles to hold itself together.

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Context For The Upcoming HBO Adaptation

As the cinematic franchise concludes with these varied levels of critical and audience reception, attention is shifting toward HBO's upcoming television adaptation of the first Harry Potter book. This new series promises to re-engage with the foundational elements of the Wizarding World, potentially offering a fresh perspective on the story that launched a cultural phenomenon. Fans and critics alike are watching closely to see how this new medium will handle the source material, especially given the mixed legacy of the recent Fantastic Beasts trilogy.

The transition from film to television allows for a deeper exploration of the characters and plotlines that were condensed or cut in the movie adaptations. With the television format offering more screen time, creators may be able to address some of the pacing issues present in films like Order of the Phoenix. The upcoming series will inevitably draw comparisons to the beloved original films, setting a high bar for production quality, casting, and narrative fidelity. This move signals a continued commitment to expanding the Wizarding World, even as the film series winds down.