Ranking the Top 5 Uniform Matchups of College Football Week 10

Week 10 of the college football season delivered five memorable uniform matchups.

Even better, there were no outrageously bad uniform combinations or questionable fashion choices. Still, college football is built on rankings, so it's time to rank the five best uniform matchups from Week 10.

The Arizona Wildcats avoided an upset with a narrow 29-28 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. Usually, we are not fans of home teams wearing white in college football. But the Wildcats forewarned us of a sandstorm approaching, and they were right. Their white uniforms with red details perfectly complemented their chrome red helmets.

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The Arizona wordmark with the cactus on the helmets put the uniforms over the top. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs added much-needed contrast for the Friday night matchup with their black-purple-black set. All around, a great-looking game. The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectMeanwhile, the Buckeyes broke from their more traditional look to wear Scarlet pants instead of Gray. Thankfully, they avoided going full color rush. Also, this would not have been the correct game for Ohio State to wear theirThe Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectended up being a very lopsided game.

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However, the uniforms didn't disappoint. Kentucky truly embraced their icy white alternate uniforms with a chrome helmet featuring white details. On the flip side, Tennessee turned off the lights and went "Dark Mode" with triple-black uniforms. Credit to the Volunteer fan base inside Neyland Stadium for dressing accordingly.

They helped make last night a nightmare for the Wildcats. The Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish delivered another classic installment of one of the best rivalries in the sport. Naturally, there was some controversy.

However, nothing was controversial about the uniform matchup.face off, it's going to be the best-dressed game of the week. We believe only a select few rivalry games warrant color-on-color matchups, and the Holy War is one of them. Utah's all-red and BYU's triple-blue sets are some of the best in the sport. Best of all, they look divine side by side on the football field.

Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020. " You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.