Retention season is officially here. West Virginia has had talks with its players for several weeks now, but we should get a lot of movement one way or another

Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. throws a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Retention season is officially here. West Virginia has had talks with its players for several weeks now, but we should get a lot of movement one way or another in the next couple of weeks. Bomar got opportunities late in the season and made the most of them. He doesn't have great length, but has the speed to make up for it and can make plays on the ball.

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With more time to develop, he can turn into a quality defender for the Mountaineers. McIntyre was by far the most consistent defensive lineman this season for West Virginia. He is undersized, but I have a feeling WVU will get bigger across the board up front, so one guy's size won't make a huge difference. Patterson led the Mountaineers in tackles this season with 79 and only missed eight tackles on the year.