Ranking the top 10 Super Bowl performances by a defender

Not all Super Bowl MVPs were quarterbacks or offensive stars. We listed 10 standout individual defensive performances.

Super Bowls are mostly remembered for offensive fireworks, miraculous fourth-quarter drives, gravity-defying catches and MVP quarterbacks who hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in victory. Yet, as the old adage in football reminds us, offense sells tickets while defense wins championships.dominated as collective units, a select group of defenders delivered singular, dominant, game-altering performances on the NFL's biggest stage.

Here are 10 of the best individual defensive performances in Super Bowl history, including four defenders who earned the game's Most Valuable Player award. ESPN will televise the Super Bowl for the first time in February. We are counting down to the big game with, featuring rankings on everything from best catches and performances to biggest upsets, which will run every other Sunday leading up to Super Bowl LXI on Feb. 14, 2027.

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Miller set the tone with a strip-sack of Cam Newton in the first quarter that was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown to give the Broncos a 10-0 lead. With Denver up 16-10 late in the fourth quarter, Miller once again jarred the ball loose from Newton when he sacked the quarterback deep in Carolina territory to put the Broncos in position to score the game-sealing touchdown four plays later.

Miller's performance was so dominant he earned unanimous Super Bowl MVP honors, becoming the 10th defensive player and fourth linebacker in NFL history to win the award. Martin created the standard for ball-hawking dominance on the biggest stage when he set the Super Bowl record for interceptions -- a record that is shared but still stands -- by picking off Ron Jaworski three times.

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The linebacker staved off any chance of a Philadelphia comeback when he intercepted Jaworski in the first, third and fourth quarters of the Raiders' eventual 17-point win. He also added five tackles in Oakland's second Super Bowl victory. The "Sack Man" in Chicago's legendary "46 defense" led the NFL with 17.5 sacks during the 1985 season and gave a master class in pass rushing during Super Bowl XX.

Dent wreaked havoc in the backfield with 1.5 sacks, three tackles two forced fumbles while constantly ripping through blocks to keep Patriots quarterback Tony Eason under pressure. White established the Super Bowl record by sacking Drew Bledsoe three times. After a quiet first half, White lived up to his "Minister of Defense" nickname when it mattered most.

With Bledsoe and the Patriots trying to mount a comeback after pulling within a touchdown in the third quarter, White took over and recorded three second-half sacks, which included back-to-back sacks that flipped the game's momentum. While his teammate Dexter Jackson captured MVP honors for setting the tone in a rout of the Raiders, Smith delivered the decisive knockout blows against league MVP Rich Gannon when he returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

Smith picked off a third-quarter pass and took it 44 yards for a touchdown to extend Tampa Bay's lead to 34-3. He then punctuated the win with a 50-yard pick-six in the final seconds. Smith capped off a dominant five-interception defensive clinic by Monte Kiffin's "Tampa 2" unit and cemented his place in postseason lore.

FAA ground stop live updates: Thousands of flights delayed, canceled; Officials expect air travel to recover by end of Sunday: 2 sacks, 2 tackles for losses, 4 tackles, 3 QB hits Donald's second-half takeover came after fighting through constant double-teams and triple-teams. With Cincinnati trailing by three after just crossing into LA's territory with less than a minute to play, Donald blew up a run play on third-and-1 for no gain.

He sealed the victory by pressuring quarterbackThe Rams took over in victory formation, and many believed Donald's effect should have earned him game MVP honors over Rams' wide receiverHowley made history as the first non-QB and player from the losing team to win Super Bowl MVP. The linebacker was a bright spot in a sloppy game that was nicknamed "The Blunder Bowl" due to 11 combined turnovers.

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He recorded two interceptions and recovered a fumble while single-handedly terrorizing Johnny Unitas and the Colts' passing game. Trailing 13-6 at halftime, the Cowboys desperately needed a spark, and Washington provided it 54 seconds into the third quarter when he recovered a fumble from Bills running back Thurman Thomas and returned it 46 yards for a game-tying touchdown.

The safety anchored Dallas' secondary with a team-high 11 tackles and terrorized Buffalo's offense by adding a crucial interception and another forced fumble later in the second half. He played a direct role in three turnovers that fueled Dallas's second-half takeover. : 3 sacks, 2 tackles for a loss, 3 QB hits, an interception, pass defended, fumble recovery and forced fumble Despite the Panthers' loss, Ealy delivered the most stat-sheet stuffing defensive performance in Super Bowl history.

While logging only 23 defensive snaps as a rotational edge rusher, the second-year defender harassed Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning all night and matched the Super Bowl single-game sack record. Ealy's efforts kept the game close. He intercepted Manning in the second quarter and forced a fumble in the fourth to put the Panthers within a touchdown. He became the only player in Super Bowl history to record multiple sacks and an interception in the game.

Smith was at the center of the Legion of Boom's dominant defensive performance. He racked up a team-high 10 tackles, recovered a forced fumble and blew the game open in the second quarter when he intercepted an errant Peyton Manning pass and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown. His opportunistic play made him just the third linebacker at the time to win Super Bowl MVP. DE L.C.

Greenwood, Super Bowl X : Unofficially 3 sacks , 1 forced fumble Patriots S Rodney Harrison, Super Bowl XXXIX : 2 interceptions, 1 sack, 7 tackles, 2 passes defended