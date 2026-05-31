Ranking the Strongest MCU Characters Originally Introduced on TV Shows

An analysis of the most powerful Marvel Cinematic Universe characters who first appeared on Disney+ television series, from Skaar to She-Hulk, evaluating their abilities and potential impact on the larger MCU.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion into television has been a mixed bag since its official start in 2021 with WandaVision. While some of the best MCU TV shows, like WandaVision, Loki, and the surprisingly delightful Wonder Man from 2026, have brought a sense of specificity and unique perspective that set them apart from the movies, others have struggled to find their footing.

Under pressure from Disney to increase its TV output, Marvel Studios has released a slate of series that vary widely in tone and quality. Shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with its comedic sensibility, divided audiences, while others like Secret Invasion were criticized for being boring and inconsequential, failing to meaningfully connect with the immediate follow-up movie, The Marvels.

The overarching question of whether watching these TV shows is required for understanding the film narrative remains largely unanswered, with the movies often providing effective exposition to fill in any gaps. Nevertheless, shows like Ms. Marvel and WandaVision directly led into The Marvels, introducing key characters like Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau on the small screen before their big-screen debuts.

The MCU TV shows have introduced a number of powerful characters, ranging from magic-wielders to gamma-irradiated heavyweights to full-on god-tier beings. While the likelihood of many of these characters returning remains uncertain, a ranking of the strongest MCU characters originally seen on a TV show reveals some fascinating entries. Starting at the lower end, Skaar from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law appears in the finale when Bruce Banner as Smart Hulk returns with his son.

In Marvel Comics, Skaar is the son of Hulk and an alien mother from Sakaar, inheriting gamma-powered strength, durability, and brutal fighting instincts. Although the MCU has not yet explored his abilities in detail, his connection to the Hulk bloodline gives him enormous potential.

Next, Simon Williams, also known as Wonder Man, is difficult to rank because much of his story in Wonder Man revolves around suppressing his powers. Throughout the series, Simon keeps both his ionic energy-based abilities and emotions tightly controlled, hiding them to pursue his acting career. But beneath that restraint lies enormous potential: superhuman strength and explosive energy projection, though he lacks full control.

The clever Doorman Clause forces him to keep that side hidden, so audiences only see flashes of his capability. If a second season delves deeper, Wonder Man could become an unexpectedly powerful hero. Further up the list, Monica Rambeau from WandaVision first appeared as a young child in Captain Marvel, but WandaVision is where she truly comes into her own. Reintroduced as a capable S.W.

O.R. D. agent, Monica’s cells are rewritten after passing through Wanda’s Hex multiple times, granting her the ability to absorb and redirect energy, phase through attacks, and withstand bullets and Wanda’s blasts. Her powers feel cosmic, with only hints explored. Her story continues in The Marvels, which strands her in another universe alongside Beast and Binary.

With a version of Beast confirmed for Doomsday, Monica may yet play a role. Moon Knight introduces one of the MCU’s most unpredictable power sets through Marc Spector and Steven Grant, who gain enhanced strength, durability, accelerated healing, and mystical suits from Khonshu. Their abilities are tied to Khonshu; when he is imprisoned, Marc loses access.

However, the finale reveals a third identity, Jake Lockley, who remains in Khonshu’s service, meaning those powers may not be gone. Finally, She-Hulk herself, Jennifer Walters, gains gamma-induced abilities after exposure to Bruce Banner’s blood, including super strength, durability, and the unique trait of maintaining her personality and intelligence. These characters, despite mixed reception, demonstrate the range of power and storytelling that MCU television offers, leaving audiences eager to see their futures unfold





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MCU Marvel TV Shows Character Rankings Superheroes Disney+

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

20 Years Since X-Men: The Last Stand: What the MCU Can LearnAs the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to bring the X-Men into the fold, it's worth looking back at the original X-Men team era and what went wrong in X-Men: The Last Stand. By avoiding the problems of that movie and focusing on things that the film didn't achieve, the MCU can build a world with Marvel's mutants that can help revitalize the world of movies.

Read more »

Pressure Opens Strongest for Brendan Fraser Lead Role in Years, But Faces Summer Blockbuster CompetitionThe World War II drama Pressure, starring Brendan Fraser as Eisenhower, posts a $5.4 million opening, his best live-action lead debut since 2010, but must navigate a crowded June slate.

Read more »

Bitcoin Price Targets $78K as BTC Holders Defend 'Strongest Near-Term Support'Bitcoin’s rebound from a key support level could open the door to more gains, with historical data suggesting a possible move toward $78,000.

Read more »

Margo Madison, For All Mankind's Strongest Bond in Season 5In the penultimate season of the series, Margo Madison, the last remaining original cast member of For All Mankind, was confined to prison, unable to partake in the series' pivotal events. However, her deep connection with Aleida, which is arguably her 'chosen family', drives the majority of the season. The relationship between the two women evolves

Read more »