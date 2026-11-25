A detailed analysis of the Reiwa era Godzilla anime trilogy, ranking the films from the underwhelming Planet of the Monsters to the poorly executed The Planet Eater.

Godzilla Minus One has been officially ranked as the best entry in the entire Reiwa era of the franchise, effectively dethroning the anime trilogy that previously held the top spots in fan consensus and critical retrospective lists. The 2017 film Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters remains the sole watchable entry of the anime trilogy, while its sequels continue to be viewed as major missteps in the series history. This shift in ranking highlights a growing divide between the traditional live-action successes and the experimental anime project known as the Trials of Job.

Jeremy, a senior writer for Collider with over twenty-nine hundred published articles, has updated his comprehensive ranking of the six Reiwa era films to reflect this new hierarchy. His analysis confirms that the anime trilogy, released between 2017 and 2018, represents the weakest iterations of the iconic monster to date. The updated list places the three anime films at the bottom, specifically ordering them from least effective to marginally more watchable, while elevating the recent live-action releases.

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Godzilla: The Planet Eater, the 2018 conclusion to the anime trilogy, is firmly cemented as the worst film of the entire Reiwa era so far. The film squanders the potential of King Ghidorah, the nemesis who is typically a spectacular foe, by having the two titans barely engage in a meaningful fight. The ninety-one minute runtime feels tepid and directionless, with boring characters and a plot that flounders without purpose despite the grand title.

Although the film promises a monster capable of consuming entire planets, the version of Godzilla seen here fails to deliver on that scale or impact. The production feels like a genuinely unfinished product rather than a cohesive cinematic experience, leaving audiences with a sense of wasted potential. Critics and fans alike have widely regarded this entry as the nadir of the anime project, failing to capture the essence of what makes the franchise compelling.

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Ranking fifth overall is Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle, which offers only a marginal improvement over The Planet Eater but remains a deeply underwhelming giant monster movie. The installment features Mechagodzilla City, a bizarre concept where the mechanical kaiju is integrated with a physical city structure. While the concept sounds intriguing on paper, the execution is dull and fails to make the futuristic setting or the robotic adversary interesting for the audience.

The human characters in City on the Edge of Battle remain uninspired, and the monsters fail to provide any redeeming qualities that might save the film from being a waste of viewing time. The distant future setting is as boring as the character drama, even with the introduction of this new version of Mechagodzilla. The film struggles to find a foothold, leaving it as one of the most criticized entries in the modern era of Japanese kaiju cinema.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters ranks fourth, standing as the only entry in the anime trilogy that is somewhat watchable. The film shows the most potential of the three, establishing the distant future setting and the conflict between humanity and the new Godzilla more effectively than its sequels. It manages to offer enough to be considered a viable, if not excellent, entry in the franchise by default of its relative competence compared to the other two.

However, the film suffers from pacing and character development issues that plague the rest of the series. It sets the stage for subsequent entries that decline in quality, making this 2017 release the best of the anime trilogy only because the following films were worse. The animation is stronger here than in the other two, and the premise of humans trying to recolonize a monster-oversaken world is slightly engaging.

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At the top of the list, Godzilla Minus One is celebrated as one of the very best movies in the whole series. The film is no-nonsense and broadly approachable, avoiding the goofy tone or boring human drama that plagues other entries. Set in post-World War II Japan, it allows the audience to understand the stakes and feel the desperation of a nation trying to recover while facing a new threat.

Godzilla Minus One is a good character-driven drama alongside the intense action sequences that are expected from the genre. It packs a sense of dread that rivals the original 1954 film, proving to be an evolution of the narrative rather than a repetitive retelling. The movie unpacks how a modern-day government might struggle to deal with a giant monster, adding a layer of social commentary and satire regarding bureaucracy.

Jeremy notes that for those unfamiliar with the Japanese side of the series, Godzilla Minus One is the best place to start. The film does the human drama side of the story incredibly well, avoiding the pitfalls that often accompany giant monster movies. Its impressive reputation was established almost immediately upon release, distinguishing it from the anime experiments that followed in the earlier years of the Reiwa era.