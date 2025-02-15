Ranking The Most Fun Postseason Games From Least To Most Entertaining

A ranking of the 11 most fun postseason games from the recent football season, subjectively categorized from least to most entertaining. The author provides insights into each game, highlighting key moments, upsets, and overall entertainment value.

Just like it did the last time a new playoff format was introduced, Ohio State captured the national championship, this time going on a four-game run that was unprecedented in the sport.

But now that we’ve had a few weeks to let it all digest, take a 30,000-foot view and realize we’re in the midst of the offseason, why not reflect and rank all 11 postseason games from this past season in order from least fun to most fun? Now, the overall quality of the tournament probably would have been better if the format and seeding had been different, but that’s beating a dead horse at this point and should the subject matter for a different column. But what we had to watch this season wasn’t half bad either all things considered. Of course, what constitutes as “fun” is certainly subjective when watching a football game. Some fans think watching your team blow a team to smithereens is relaxing and carefree, while others may wish the entertainment value stretched for longer. Others love the thrill of a back-and-forth game, while it stresses others out. Some love shootouts, some love rock fights. You get the point. For these rankings, I’m not using any specific formula or criteria, outside of how much fun I had either watching or covering a specific game. But I am an offensive guy at heart, so tie goes to those. It goes without saying, we’re grading slightly on a curve here since this is an Ohio State-centered website, after all. If you were basing these games strictly on entertainment value alone from, say, a Minnesota fan’s perspective, they might shape out a little differently. This bracket had its fair share of blowouts, but I don’t think any game got to the point of “Oh yeah this puppy’s over” earlier than this one. SMU was clearly rattled by Beaver Stadium, with quarterback Kevin Jennings throwing for three interceptions, two of them returned for pick-sixes. Penn State had a 28-0 lead at halftime, and if you changed the channel, you didn’t miss much. Ah yes, the game that got the SEC talking points fired up until they had to quiet down one day later. This game was much uglier than its final score indicated, with Notre Dame racing out to a 27-3 lead and then essentially coasting as Indiana scored two touchdowns late. In hindsight, it’s still interesting to try and comprehend where Indiana truly measured up against the rest of the playoff competitors considering the two teams it lost to all season played for a national title. This one was at least interesting for a little bit. Boise State kept it within 10 at halftime and the Broncos made it a three-point game early in the third quarter. Yet, Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty was kept in check for the majority of the game, and even though the contest remained close until midway through the third quarter, it never really felt like a game the Nittany Lions had a legit shot of losing. By the time you finish reading this recap, Texas will have broken off another big run against Clemson. The Longhorns absolutely gashed the Tigers on the ground, totaling 292 rushing yards on the day. Yet, this game was a one-score game at one point in the fourth quarter due to the brilliance of quarterback Cade Klubnik. Considering how awesome that Texas secondary was, it may be the most underrated performance of the whole postseason. Klubnik finished 26 of 43 passing for 336 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Still, Clemson’s defense couldn’t make any stops when it mattered, so that prevents this from going higher on our list. The circumstances that forced this game to be played a day later than intended were, of course, tragic and horrible. The game itself turned out to be a defensive lover’s paradise. Georgia’s offense looked like it had lost its starting quarterback, especially in the closing moments of the first half when Gunner Stockton was strip-sacked, setting up a Notre Dame touchdown. A 98-yard kickoff return by Notre Dame to start the second half made things very dire for Georgia after it trailed by 17, and it was over from there. If we were looking at this objectively, it probably would make sense to rank this game lower than what we currently have it. And if it was just a standard game, we probably would have ranked it lower. But we all know it wasn’t. Ryan Day was feeling all kinds of heat from every direction following his fourth straight loss to Michigan, and anything less than a fast start would have turned hostile very quickly in Ohio Stadium, or “Neyland North” as some overzealous Tennessee fans liked to call it. What transpired was a straight-up ass-kicking that set the tone for the Buckeyes’ championship run. I think the most notable thing about this game for me is how shocking it was. Following the Tennessee win, I reversed course on my prediction and picked Ohio State to narrowly beat Oregon. Not even the most diehard scarlet and gray faithful saw the Buckeyes jumping out to a 34-0 lead before the first half was over





