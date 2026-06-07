Ranking the Mainline Final Fantasy Series

A comprehensive ranking of the mainline Final Fantasy series, from best to worst, based on factors such as fan reception, genre influence, innovation, storytelling, and long-term legacy.

The Final Fantasy series has been a leading JRPG series for nearly 40 years, maintaining a clear identity built around accessible turn-based combat , charming world design , memorable characters , and a sense of adventure that few series can match.

Its influence can be seen across countless games that followed, from Japanese RPGs to modern open-world adventures. The series has remained remarkably consistent, with very few outright missteps. Fan reception, genre influence, innovation, storytelling, and long-term legacy all play major roles in determining the best and worst of the series. Some games revolutionized RPG design, while others perfected existing ideas.

With those factors in mind, here is every mainline entry in the series ranked from best to worst. The original Final Fantasy game introduced a party system, a much larger world, and a broader scope than its predecessor. These additions helped establish features that would become staples of the genre.

However, the game is often regarded as one of the roughest entries in the series due to its difficulty curve and balancing issues. Final Fantasy III laid critical groundwork for future RPGs, but later games refined nearly every concept it introduced. It had the right ideas, just not the right execution. Final Fantasy XI stands apart from every other mainline entry because it is an MMORPG.

The game remains hugely successful in Japan and has received numerous expansions that continue to expand its world and story. However, its accessibility has been limited due to its lack of full localization for Western audiences. Final Fantasy IV within an online environment is difficult to rank higher than the series's most beloved classics due to its limited availability and departure from the traditional single-player formula.

Final Fantasy V changed video game history by introducing a streamlined and approachable experience that helped bring the genre to consoles. However, one has to consider the game outside of its contribution to JRPGs. Final Fantasy VI is understandably simple, with players controlling a single hero, a straightforward story, and combat lacking complexity.

Final Fantasy VII served as the conclusion of the Zenithian Trilogy and introduced an ambitious dual-world structure that allowed players to travel between reality and a dream world. The game's complex narrative and sprawling design can occasionally feel less focused than other entries. Final Fantasy VIII represented a major step forward for storytelling in console RPGs by dividing its narrative into multiple chapters, each focusing on different protagonists before eventually bringing them together.

Final Fantasy IX is widely considered one of the most influential RPGs ever made, dramatically expanding the scope of the series while introducing a flexible class system that gave players greater control over party composition. The game's sense of exploration and freedom felt revolutionary at the time





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Final Fantasy JRPG Gaming Ranking Series Turn-Based Combat Charming World Design Memorable Characters Sense Of Adventure

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