Throughout the Open Era, tennis fans have witnessed some incredible victory streaks from the game's greatest players. Review those highli

Jun 30, 1976; London, England: Bjorn Borg hoist the Wimbledon trophy. Mandatory Credit: Offside Sports via USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Throughout the Open Era, tennis fans have witnessed some incredible victory streaks from the game's greatest players.

While players might not get any official accolades for consecutive victories, the longest streaks in ATP history nevertheless demonstrate a staggering standard of athletic prowess. Here are the five longest winning runs from the ATP Tour and the powerful storylines that accompanied them. Cool-headed Swedish powerhouse Björn Borg occupies the top two spots of the winning streak rankings.

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Borg began his 1978 run at the Davis Cup, helping his team defeat Ireland, Yugoslavia, Spain, and Hungary before their loss to the United States in the Inter-Zonal Final. This streak came to an end just before his 50th win, when he lost to Jimmy Connors in straight sets at the US Open. Borg’s 1979 streak also began at the Davis Cup. That year’s tournament saw him facing off against a young Ivan Lendl during the Swedish loss to Czechoslovakia.