The NCHC and Big Ten have been standing out so for this season, but which league has the edge heading into the holidays, and where does Hockey East rank?

Apr 9, 2026; Las Vegas: Michigan Wolverines forward Cole McKinney drives the puck while defended by Denver Pioneers goalie Johnny Hicks and forward Kieran Cebrian in the semifinals of the NCAA men's ice hockey Frozen Four at T-Mobile Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect College hockey is in the process of going through its first phase of conference play as the regular season turns both toward Thanksgiving and then Winter Break next month. So far, the rankings have been pretty heavy with teams from two leagues especially, which combined had nine of our NCAA tournament spots in our latest bracketology.

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However, that could change moving forward, especially when inter-league games dominate the holiday schedule. Here are the top five conference so far, and why, with the AHA a clear sixth despite Army’s best efforts. : Michigan and Wisconsin have been the two best teams so far this season, and a couple of weeks ago the league’s top teams ranked No. 1, 2 and 4, but Michigan State ran into a couple of bumpy November.

Penn State is better than its 2-9-1 record , but even the three teams around .500 in league play — Minnesota, Notre Dame and Ohio State, have all had strong series wins this season against top-tier opponents. Could this finally be the year for the Big Ten, which has yet to capture it's first national title as a league?

: The NCHC leads the nation with six ranked teams in the polls, and at least four of them have solid national championship aspirations. However, the league is 3-6-1 against Big Ten teams this season. Could it still overtake the Big Ten? Yes.

Strange but true, the NCHC is 7-2-1 against Hockey East this season while the Big Ten is just 2-5. : The league may not have a clear frontrunner yet, although Providence is trying to assume that role, it has five ranked teams in the bottom half of this week’s rankings. Boston University and Boston College have both been dealing with a bunch of injuries.

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Northeastern has done remarkably well being the homeless Huskies, Vermont has been a huge surprise, and the league has a winning record so far against every other conference minus the NCHC. The conference grind will be brutal. It gets the benefit of doubt for fourth because the Ivy League schools are only three weeks into the schedule, and Dartmouth is atop the early standings. Quinnipiac is also a top-10 team and has played a really challenging schedule so far.

The conference’s claims to fame so far are that it’s managed to go 8-8-1 against the NCHC, and Augustana hasn’t taken a loss in 12 games. Michigan Tech is also ranked in the top 20, but the league could be looking at just the automatic bid for the NCAA tournament. What’s the head-to-head with the ECAC? There hasn’t been a game yet, so 0-0.

But the AHA is 3-1-1 against it. With the teams combining on 84 shots, while Jack Parsons made a season-high 41 saves as No. 11 Providence College defeated visiting Massachusetts 4-2. Blake Zielinski and Tanner Adams scored third-period goals for the Friars. The Minutemen have lost four straight, and with the exception of its holiday tournament in Milwaukee, every opponent it’ll face through January is currently ranked.

November 20, 2026 Sophomores Amine Hajibi and Miguel Marques both had four-point games a No. 13 Northeastern netted a season-high in scoring during its 8-2 win at Stonehill. Hajibi had two goals and two assists, while Marques had a goal and three assists. Sophomore Giacomo Martino also had two goals while freshman Noah Laberge was credited with three assists. Senior forward Nick VanTassell had an empty-net goal and two assists as UNH won at Connecticut, 6-3.

Senior goaltender Michael Simpson made 22 saves as the Wildcats have won four of their last five. The U.S. Collegiate Selects added four more players to the roster that will compete in the 2026 Spengler Cup in December, bringing the total to 24 with only a third goaltender spot remaining. Heading to Switzerland are Army junior goaltender JJ Cataldo, Augustana senior defenseman Hayden Hennen, Providence junior forward Aleksi Kivioja and New Hampshire senior forward Nick Ring.

Stryker Zablocki scored her 13th goal of the season, which tops all of women’s hockey, to help lead Northeastern to a 5-1 victory at Miane. Wisconsin’s Cassie Hall is second with 12, but with two fewer games played. It was a bad night for scoring streaks. Colorado ended the 10-game goal streak by Cutter Gauthier a 4-0 win against Anaheim.

He had 19 goals during the streak. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid's points streak was snapped at 23, as Edmonton had its six-game winning streak ended in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Avalanche forward Gabe Landeskog received the maximum $5,000 fine for cross-checking Logan Cooley on Wednesday night. … Lane Hutson scored his second goal in overtime as Montreal won at Carolina 2-1.

… Jimmy Snuggerud’s two goals goal capped a four-goal rally as St. Louis defeated Pittsburgh 5-2. Avalanche forward Gabe Landeskog received the maximum $5,000 fine for cross-checking Logan Cooley on Wednesday night. … Lane Hutson scored his second goal in overtime as Montreal won at Carolina 2-1. … Jimmy Snuggerud’s two goals goal capped a four-goal rally as St. Louis defeated Pittsburgh 5-2.

Our heartfelt condolences to the family of 1956 Olympic silver medalist Don Rigazio, who passed away yesterday at the age of 92. Augustana at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. ETSt. Lawrence at Colgate, 7 p.m. ETMiami at Colorado College, 7 p.m. MTArizona State at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. CTPost at Saint Anselm, 4 p.m. ETOhio State at St. Cloud State, 6 p.m. CTNovember 20, 1928: The Boston Bruins played their first game in Boston Garden, but lost 1-0 to rival Montreal.

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November 20, 1979: Former Penn left wing Paul Stewart, who went on to officiate more than 1,000 NHL games and be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, made his debut with the Quebec Nordiques. He got into a fight with Terry O’Reilly, Stan Jonathan, and Al Secord of the Boston Bruins, all in the first period.

November 20, 1987: The New York Rangers traded former UMD defenseman Curt Giles to the Minnesota North Stars minor-league center Byron Lomow and future consideration. November 20, 1997: The Minnesota NHL expansion franchise announced its six finalists names for the team nickname, the Blue Ox, Freeze, Northern Lights, Voyageurs, White Bears, and Wild.

November 20, 1988: The Chicago Blackhawks retired the No. 1 of Glenn Hall and No. 35 of former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito on the same night at Chicago Stadium. However, the Blackhawks lost 7-4 to Vancouver. November 20, 2001: Former Minnesota defenseman Ben Clymer scored his second straight game-winning-goal as the Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Anaheim 3-2.

November 20, 2003: Dan Fritsche became the first Ohio-born player to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets during in a 3-0 win over Detroit. November 20, 2014: In a swap of former Lake Superior State teammates the Edmonton Oilers acquired center Kellan Lain from the Vancouver Canucks for Will Acton. November 20, 2018: Benilde-St. Margaret's High School in St. Louis Park, Minn. , retired the No. 19 of former player and USA Gold Medal Olympian Kelly Pannek.

“I was realizing how often the puck just barely misses you, or all these goalies that go into desperation, and they might make the save, but they didn’t need to go into desperation — or, at least, I didn’t think they needed to. I started morphing my game into staying calm and trying to get ahead of it and trusting you’re going to get there.

I was watching a lot of goals go in and analyzing what the goalies did for them, and started to realize that you can just move and stay in position and still give yourself the best chance of making saves. ”We unveiled it with the students at JKL, and now we get to share that moment with all of you.

The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute. Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites .

He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football. ” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA.

Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.