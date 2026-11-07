Ranking the best athlete cameos after Jalen Brunson’s impressive ‘Law & Order SVU’ appearance

How good was it? Well, here are my favorite 15 athlete cameos (not to be confused with guys like Brown, Fred Dryer or Carl Weathers, who became genuine full-time actors). Can it crack this list?

Jalen Brunson portrays Det. Jay Madison in a scene from"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. One thing I think we can all be confident about: Jalen Brunson is not going to channel 1966 Jim Brown, who decided to retire from football rather than curtail his time playing Robert Jefferson in “The Dirty Dozen.

” Brown probably had a few more years in him if he wanted. But he was ready to make a move from Cleveland to Hollywood. And he did wind up appearing in 55 movie and television roles over the next 57 years, to varying degrees of acclaim/derision.with his 59-second cameo in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” on Thursday night. He was fine as Det.

Also read From Defense to Detective: How to Watch Jalen Brunson Make His Law & Order: SVU Debut Tonight

Madison, and the episode’s writer, Justine Ferrara, made sure to include a few campy in-jokes that should have been apparent to Knicks fans who tuned in. First off, before we even see Jalen, we see his old man, Rick, wander into the bar where Det. Madison is enjoying a pizza. It so happens Brunson the Elder shares the same name of a suspect Capt.

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Benson has asked Madison to inquire about. So we got this hilarious exchange, with extra meaning for everyone who saw Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks at the"Airplane" 30th Anniversary Reunion Press Conference at Air Hollywood on Sept. 19, 2013, in Pacoima, California. John O'Hurley as J. Peterman, left, Keith Hernandez as himself, and Wayne Knight as Newman appear in"The Finale: Part 1&2" episode of"Seinfeld.

"Ed Charles, left, Jerry Grote, center, and Jerry Koosman celebrate after the New York Mets defeated the Baltimore Orioles in the World Series on Oct. 16, 1969.