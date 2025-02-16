Ranking the Best Actor Oscar Winners of the 2020s

This article ranks the Best Actor winners of the 2020s based on the quality of their performance, its contribution to the film, and their standing among previous winners. It analyzes two standout performances and acknowledges the controversial circumstances surrounding one of the wins.

The Academy Awards annually recognize cinematic excellence, a benchmark aspired to by virtually everyone in the industry. Winning an Oscar can be transformative for an actor, solidifying their status as icons of the seventh art or propelling them to the forefront as promising talents poised to shape the future of cinema. The Best Actor category holds particular weight, often presented as either the third or second-to-last award, trailing only the prestigious Best Picture.

Past winners in this category include legendary figures like Marlon Brando, Humphrey Bogart, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Tom Hanks. The 2020s have witnessed a notable surge in the quality of Best Actor winners, in stark contrast to the more uneven selection of the 2010s. Indeed, the five actors honored with an Oscar thus far have delivered performances that range from commendable to exceptional, with two of them achieving career-defining triumphs worthy of every accolade. This list ranks every Best Actor winner of the 2020s based on the quality of their performance, its contribution to the film, and their standing among the nearly hundred Best Actor winners to date. While there are no outright poor performances, it is evident that two individuals stand head and shoulders above the rest, joining the ranks of the all-time greatest winners.5. Will Smith as Richard Williams in 'King Richard' (2021)Will Smith secured his Best Actor Oscar on his third nomination. Having previously been nominated in 2001 for 'Ali' and 2007 for 'The Pursuit of Happyness,' the former 'Fresh Prince' took home the golden statuette for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the 2021 biopic 'King Richard.' Inspired by the true story of Richard Williams, the film chronicles his efforts to coach his daughters, Venus and Serena Williams.Firstly, it's impossible to discuss Will Smith's Oscar without acknowledging the infamous slap. The incident not only marred his long-awaited Best Actor win but also resulted in his ten-year ban from the Academy. It's a regrettable situation because Smith earned his Oscar, and what should have been the pinnacle of his acting career instead became a contentious affair that transformed him into a target of ridicule.In terms of the performance itself, Smith is competent but not groundbreaking. This is largely because 'King Richard' itself is a conventional biopic that offers little in the way of revealing any nuanced insights or perspectives into the Williams family. Smith delivers admirably with the material he's given, but one could argue that both Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield were more deserving of the Oscar that year. 4. Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joker in 'Joker' (2019)'Joker' is a film that invites scrutiny and debate. Directed by Todd Phillips, it presents an alternate origin story for the Joker, Batman's most notorious villain and arguably the greatest and most iconic antagonist in comic book history. Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck, a mentally ill man plagued by a condition that causes uncontrollable, sporadic laughter. As his mental state deteriorates further, Fleck unwittingly becomes a symbol of resistance against the ruling class's oppression in a decaying and morally bankrupt Gotham City.Phillips's film wears its influences on its sleeve, ultimately to its detriment. Desperate to appear more intellectually astute and subversive than it actually is, the film pays homage to classics from Martin Scorsese's filmography, most notably 'Taxi Driver' and 'The King of Comedy.' Consequently, Phoenix's Fleck becomes a modern iteration of Travis Bickle more than an authentic adaptation of the Clown Prince of Crime.By his fourth Oscar nomination, Phoenix delivers a suitably intense and deeply unsettling performance, fulfilling the expectations of the role without significantly pushing boundaries or offering any particularly novel or insightful perspectives on mental illness or the struggles of those marginalized by society. Nevertheless, Phoenix's acting is captivating enough to justify the widespread admiration for his work. It's not the best performance of either 2019 or Phoenix's career, but it's sufficient to acknowledge the talents of such a gifted actor





