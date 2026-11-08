Ranking Steph Curry Shots by Ridiculousness in 41-Point Masterpiece vs. Magic

Stephen Curry is known for being a tough shot-maker, but trust me when I say Saturday's 41-point game was outrageous even for him. Curry went 13-of-19 from the

Stephen Curry is known for being a tough shot-maker, but trust me when I say Saturday's 41-point game was outrageous even for him. Curry went 13-of-19 from the field and 5-of-10 from three, and like any big game from any great player, some of the makes were conversions from great looks.

Below, I've ranked five shots he made by how ridiculous they were. In other words, they are ranked by degree of difficulty. Curry makes these scoop-shot floaters all the time, so it doesn't come close to making the top three of this list. Still, it's difficult to get the ball over the shot-blocker without even using the backboard.

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It's another play that Curry executes all the time, but it doesn't take away from how difficult it is. STEPH DOING STEPH THINGS! The Warriors had just won a jump ball with not much time left on the shot clock. That's why Curry didn't have much choice but to do this quick-shot heave that inexplicably went in.

I'm sure this looks difficult enough from the angle above. Jamal Cain plays great defense and yet somehow Curry finds an angle to bank it home. But from other replays , it looks even more impressive that he had the perfect amount of English while he was falling away from the basket. The shot clock was running down, and Curry had the 6'7" Cain draped all over him.

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His only choice was this rainbow deep two—did it go directly over the backboard? —that had no business going in.for the most 40-point games for a player over 35 years old. He had his since 16th such game Saturday, breaking the tie he had with LeBron James. These scoring bonanzas are supposed to be incredibly rare for players in their late 30s, but Curry has two 40-plus-point games already this season.

The 38-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down, which is a testament to how hard he works to keep himself in peak physical shape. Joey was a writer and editor at Bleacher Report for 13 years. He's a Bay Area sports expert and a huge NBA fan.