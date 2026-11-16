Ranking of most sinful cities surprises as unassuming Southern city lands in top 5

Sin is in.

While Las Vegas earned its designation as Sin City with a capital S and first-place standing, the rest of the top contenders for questionable habits were less predictable.

To determine our fair nation’s licentious standouts, WalletHub compared 182 US cities, analyzing key indicators of vice and illicit behavior. To determine our fair nation’s licentious standouts, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities, analyzing key indicators of vice and illicit behavior.

Also read Avengers Doomsday Power Ranking: Top Heroes Facing Doctor Doom

“Certain activities are considered ‘sinful’ by society as a whole. Sometimes, these activities are always bad, like violent crimes or identity theft,” explained WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

“In other cases, they may be relatively harmless in moderation but incredibly destructive when not kept under control, such as alcohol use or gambling. The most sinful cities are those where illicit activities and vices are the most widespread. ” Using data including drinking statistics, violent crimes, and adult entertainment establishments per capita, each city was given an overall ranking, as well as individual rankings for lust, greed, excess, jealousy, and anger/hatred.

Advertisement

Second to Sin City in overall sinfulness is Houston, Texas. Apparently, its sin is rooted in skin, as the city took first place for lust and fourth for jealousy. While Las Vegas earned its designation as Sin City with a capital S, the rest of the top contenders for questionable habits were less predictable.

Per WalletHub, Houston features the third-highest number of adult entertainment establishments per capita and some of the highest Google search interest for terms relating to pornography, strip clubs, and affairs. In addition, and in terms of anger, the city has the 16th-highest violent crime rate in the country and the 32nd-highest number of aggravated assault offenses per capita.

Regarding excess, Houston has the grim distinction of the 11th-highest drunk-driving fatalities per capita, and the eighth-highest share of residents with gambling problems. Los Angeles took the bronze for bad behavior, bolstered by its rates of violent crime and low levels of volunteerism and charitable donations. Atlanta made a surprise appearance at number 5 with an overall vice ranking of 52.82.

The city scored particularly high in lust and jealousy , while also placing ninth for vanity and 13th for anger and hatred. Additionally, Atlanta tied for the highest number of adult entertainment establishments per capita. Nate Hovee – stock.adobe.com On the flip side, the city ranked much lower in laziness , excesses and vices , and greed . According to the ranking, the least sinful city in America is Fremont, California.

Advertisement

The Northern California suburb was conversely recently namedSecond for sinlessness went to Madison, Wisconsin, followed by Columbia, Maryland, West Valley City, Utah, and Pearl City, Hawaii. New York City, which many would argue more than holds its own as a den of iniquity, came in 14th place for sinfulness, but took fifth place for lust.

Factoring in nightlife venue density — the number of bars, clubs, and pubs in every city — with the city’s adult entertainment infrastructure, including its strip clubs, tattoo parlors, casinos, and X-rated shops, NYC beat Vegas as the baddest apple of them all. To determine our fair nation's licentious standouts, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities, analyzing key indicators of vice and illicit behavior.

While Las Vegas earned its designation as Sin City with a capital S, the rest of the top contenders for questionable habits were less predictable. Atlanta made a surprise appearance at number 5 with an overall vice ranking of 52.82.