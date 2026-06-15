New York Knicks President Leon Rose has been praised for building the team into a championship team. He took over a moribund franchise in 2020 and has built it through clever trades, value signings, smart drafting, and opportunistic transactions. Rose's operating style has been praised for its stealth and effectiveness, and he has made few mistakes in his time as Knicks president. The Knicks' championship win is a testament to Rose's ability to build a team through trades and free agency, rather than relying on draft picks.

New York Knicks President Leon Rose has been praised for building the team into a championship team . He took over a moribund franchise in 2020 and has built it through clever trades, value signings, smart drafting, and opportunistic transactions.

The Knicks' championship team is a rarity in NBA history as their starting five were all acquired via trades or free agency. Rose has never won Executive of the Year but is often considered one of the best executives in the league due to his stealthy and wheeling-and-dealing operating style. Below, we rank Rose's nine best moves as Knicks president. We explain why two marquee moves do not make our rankings.

The Knicks' championship team is a result of Rose's methodical building process. He acquired players through trades and free agency, rather than relying on draft picks. This approach has paid off, with the Knicks becoming the third team since 1976 to have a championship-winning starting five that did not begin their careers with the Knicks. Rose's operating style has been praised for its stealth and effectiveness.

He has made few mistakes and has been able to acquire top talent through shrewd trades and signings. One of Rose's most significant moves was trading five first-round picks to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns. This move was a big swing, and fans and analysts were split on whether it was the right decision.

However, the move has paid off, with Towns providing a high ceiling and skillset that has contributed to the Knicks' championship win. Another key move was signing Julius Randle to a reasonable extension after an All-NBA season in 2020-21. Randle made two more All-Star teams with the Knicks and was in the midst of another All-NBA season when he injured his shoulder in 2024. Randle's $27 million salary in 2024 was a perfect trade piece for acquiring Towns.

Landry Shamet also played a crucial role in the Knicks' championship win. He signed a non-guaranteed training camp deal with the Knicks last September and had to beat out Garrison Matthews for the last spot on the roster. Shamet's playoff exploits will live in New York history forever, and he had a huge role off the bench in the semis, conference finals, and Games 1 and 2 of the Finals.

Miles McBride also played a significant role in the Knicks' championship win. He signed a three-year, $13 million extension in 2024, which is one of the biggest steals in the NBA. McBride's deal declines year by year, meaning he will make just $3.9 million next year. He has been a valuable Sixth Man for the Knicks for 2.5 seasons now and is extension-eligible this summer.

The Knicks will enjoy one more season of having a very talented 3-and-D bench guard on a discount. Immanuel Quickley also quickly became a valuable reserve guard and a fan-favorite. He was traded, but his time with the Knicks was marked by his value as a reserve guard and his ability to contribute to the team's success.

The Knicks' championship team is a result of Rose's methodical building process and his ability to acquire top talent through shrewd trades and signings. He has never won Executive of the Year but is often considered one of the best executives in the league due to his stealthy and wheeling-and-dealing operating style. Rose's operating style has been praised for its stealth and effectiveness, and he has made few mistakes in his time as Knicks president.

The Knicks' championship win is a testament to Rose's ability to build a team through trades and free agency, rather than relying on draft picks. He has acquired top talent and built a team that can compete with the best in the league. The Knicks' championship team is a result of Rose's methodical building process and his ability to acquire top talent through shrewd trades and signings.

He has never won Executive of the Year but is often considered one of the best executives in the league due to his stealthy and wheeling-and-dealing operating style. Rose's operating style has been praised for its stealth and effectiveness, and he has made few mistakes in his time as Knicks president. The Knicks' championship win is a testament to Rose's ability to build a team through trades and free agency, rather than relying on draft picks.

He has acquired top talent and built a team that can compete with the best in the league. Rose's methodical building process has paid off, with the Knicks becoming the third team since 1976 to have a championship-winning starting five that did not begin their careers with the Knicks. He has acquired top talent through shrewd trades and signings, and his operating style has been praised for its stealth and effectiveness.

The Knicks' championship win is a testament to Rose's ability to build a team through trades and free agency, rather than relying on draft picks. He has acquired top talent and built a team that can compete with the best in the league. Rose's methodical building process has paid off, with the Knicks becoming the third team since 1976 to have a championship-winning starting five that did not begin their careers with the Knicks.

He has acquired top talent through shrewd trades and signings, and his operating style has been praised for its stealth and effectiveness. The Knicks' championship win is a testament to Rose's ability to build a team through trades and free agency, rather than relying on draft picks. He has acquired top talent and built a team that can compete with the best in the league.

Rose's methodical building process has paid off, with the Knicks becoming the third team since 1976 to have a championship-winning starting five that did not begin their careers with the Knicks. He has acquired top talent through shrewd trades and signings, and his operating style has been praised for its stealth and effectiveness





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