A definitive ranking of all ten Friends Thanksgiving episodes, analyzing the humor, character dynamics, and memorable moments from the sitcoms most beloved holiday traditions.

The beloved American sitcom Friends established a unique cultural tradition by anchoring its most significant narrative arcs and comedic highs to the Thanksgiving holiday. Beginning in Season 3, the series consistently featured dedicated episodes centered on the holiday, creating a distinct timeline of events that fans continue to celebrate annually. Ranking these installments requires a deep dive into the show's specific Thanksgiving episodes, weighing their emotional resonance against their comedic impact and character development. Thanksgiving brings to mind family, football, and copious amounts of food, but for many, it also triggers iconic quotes from the series. The show planted a flag on Thanksgiving week, setting some of its biggest episodes during the holiday and creating some of the series' best installments.

The ranking begins with The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs from Season 7, Episode 8. While the episode features the iconic 50 states game and the memorable line about the Dakotas, it is considered somewhat slight compared to other holiday entries. Chandler Bing admitting his dislike for dogs provides humor, but the episode lacks the narrative weight of the others, placing it at number nine. It is a funny if somewhat slight episode, but you probably remember this Season 7 installment best for the state game. There is plenty of fun to be found, but it remains a lower-tier entry in the holiday canon.

Also read Ranking Remaining Strength of Schedule for Every AFC Playoff Contender

At number eight is The One Where Underdog Gets Away from Season 1, Episode 9. This inaugural Thanksgiving episode introduces the concept of the Friendsgiving, where ruined plans bring the group together. Despite establishing the show's heart, the scattered character interactions in the first season make this entry feel less cohesive than later seasons. The central conceit of the episode is that everyone's Thanksgiving plans get ruined, and they all end up having dinner together, marking it as the first Friendsgiving. However, the scattered nature of the characters in this particular episode marks it as a lower-tier installment.

Number seven goes to The One with Chandler in a Box from Season 4, Episode 8. This episode sees Chandler Bing confined to a box after kissing Joey Tribbiani's girlfriend. While the premise is hilarious, Monica Geller's absence during a significant portion of the episode creates an incomplete feeling. The show's fourth season celebration of Turkey Day is a pretty swell mix of heart and comedy. Regardless, the jokes are excellent and the romantic or emotional conclusion leaves the episode on a very sweet note, ensuring it remains a strong entry in the series.

Advertisement

Ranking at number six is The One with All the Thanksgivings from Season 5, Episode 8. This episode utilizes flashbacks to trace the evolution of Chandler and Monica's relationship, serving as crucial groundwork for their eventual confession of love. The episode is celebrated for its 1980s costumes and memorable gags, including Monica wearing a turkey on her head. Elliott Gould makes a standout appearance as Jack Geller, earning the title of MVP for the episode. Phoebe Buffay's historical antics also provide significant laughs, with Lisa Kudrow delivering a standout performance.

This multi-layered narrative approach elevates the episode above many of its peers, cementing its status as one of the show's best holiday specials. Friends would become fond of the idea of flashbacks throughout its run, resulting in some of its best moments. Season 5's Thanksgiving episode goes the flashback route to lay the groundwork for the central romance. The episode is celebrated for its visual style and the chemistry of the cast, particularly during the flashback sequences that reveal the depth of Chandler and Monica's early connection. The inclusion of Elliott Gould and the humorous historical reenactments add layers that make this episode a standout.

Moving up the list, The One Where They All Turn Thirty is ranked number five. As the series wound down in Season 10, the Thanksgiving episode became a time to get all the characters together in one place. It is fitting that the group would eventually convene, even if Monica and Chandler's cranberry sauce aren't having it. That the show was able to conjure up yet another iconic image, the floating heads, so deep into its run speaks to its legacy and the quality of the writing. But aside from all that important stuff, this episode is just plain funny, marking a poignant moment for the aging cast and their characters.

Number four is The One with the Rumor from Season 8, Episode 16. Brad Pitt would make an appearance on the series, and he finally delivered in the show's eighth season. What is funny about The One with the Rumor is that he brings a mix of embarrassment, adoration, and confusion. Pitt's no slouch, though, and his public persona and real-life relationship with Jennifer Aniston only makes his performance that much more enjoyable. The episode leverages the star power of its guest appearance to create a memorable narrative arc that ties into the main characters' romantic entanglements.

Advertisement

At number three is The One with the Football from Season 3, Episode 9. This third season installment would solidify the holiday as an annual tradition once and for all. The real-time nature of the football game essentially turns this into an outside bottle episode, which is very little dated in places. Monica and Phoebe holding Rachel's legs as she hangs off of Joey's back to slow him down during a game of football is a classic visual. The high stakes of the game and the chaotic energy of the episode make it a beloved favorite among fans.

Number two is The One with Ross's Thing from Season 6, Episode 8. This Season 6 episode is a masterpiece of pacing and build-up. The party begins with Ross and Monica's explosion of revelations to their parents, who begin entirely separate from one another, and then slowly begin to converge until the climax. Elle Macpherson makes an appearance, but Monica keeping her relationship with Chandler a secret from her parents is the key plot. Christina Pickles shines as Judy Gellar. Her reaction to the string of revelations is fantastically measured, bringing the episode crashing down to a hilariously satisfying conclusion.

The top spot goes to The One with the Ultimate Fighting Champion from Season 9, Episode 8. Reese Witherspoon's performance is equal parts aloof, entitled, and childish, and it is a deliciously spot-on turn that manages to make Amy entertaining rather than grating. The subplot concerning Monica's dishes and the custody of Emma should Rachel and Ross fight is also central. David Schwimmer and the rest of the cast deliver powerful performances that cap off the decade-long journey. The emotional weight of the season finale, combined with the comedic brilliance of the guest stars, makes this the definitive Friends Thanksgiving episode. The show ended on a highly emotional note that speaks to its legacy and the quality of the writing. This final ranking honors the complete journey of the characters, from their early days to their eventual separations and reunions, cementing Friends as the ultimate holiday comfort show.