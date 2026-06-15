Ranking Every Sci-Fi Movie in Emily Blunt's Filmography

A ranking of Emily Blunt's science fiction films, highlighting her exceptional performances and the quality of each movie.

Emily Blunt has established herself as one of the most versatile and compelling actresses of her generation, particularly excelling in genre filmmaking. From the fantastical realms of Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns to the gritty tension of Sicario and the psychological depth of The Girl on the Train, Blunt has consistently delivered standout performances across various genres.

However, it is within the science fiction genre that she has truly found her niche, much like Sigourney Weaver in the late 20th century. Blunt's sci-fi roles have produced some of the most memorable moments of her career, and her latest project, Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, only adds to her impressive legacy. This article ranks every sci-fi film in Emily Blunt's filmography based on the quality of the picture itself, its significance to her career, and her performance in it.

At the bottom of the list is A Quiet Place Part II (2020). While it may be the least impressive of her sci-fi outings, it is by no means a bad film. The sequel picks up immediately after the first movie, following Evelyn Abbott (Blunt) and her children as they venture into a world overrun by sound-sensitive aliens.

The film expands the universe and introduces new characters, such as survivalist Emmett (Cillian Murphy), but sacrifices some of the intimate family dynamics that made the original so powerful. Blunt's role is somewhat reduced, with more focus on her daughter Regan, but she remains the emotional anchor of the story. Although it lacks the unbearable tension of its predecessor, it is a solid continuation that successfully builds on the established world.

Ranking fifth is The Adjustment Bureau (2010), a sci-fi thriller that pairs Blunt with Matt Damon. Loosely adapted from Philip K. Dick's short story, the film follows congressman David Norris (Damon) who falls for ballerina Elise Sellas (Blunt) after a chance encounter. Their instant connection is threatened by a mysterious organization that seeks to keep them apart. The movie blends sci-fi elements with thriller twists and a central romantic drama, relying heavily on the chemistry between its leads.

Fortunately, Damon and Blunt sizzle together, and director George Nolfi wisely prioritizes their budding relationship over exploring the sci-fi concepts in depth. The result is an emotionally compelling and unexpectedly romantic film, though thematically uneven. It stands as a unique throwback to an era when star power could carry a high-concept adventure. The ranking continues with other sci-fi entries, but the focus remains on how Blunt's performances elevate each film.

Her ability to convey vulnerability and strength makes her a standout in the genre, and her work in A Quiet Place and its sequel demonstrates her range. While not every film reaches the heights of the best, Blunt consistently brings depth and authenticity to her roles, ensuring that her sci-fi filmography is among the most impressive of any contemporary actress.

As she continues to take on new challenges, her legacy in science fiction only grows stronger, inspiring comparisons to icons like Sigourney Weaver





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