Ranking Every Houston Quarterback of the Kevin Sumlin Era

In 2008, Kevin Sumlin emerged as Houston's new head coach and transformed the offense into one of the most explosive in the nation. During his time at Houston,

Dec 3, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kevin Sumlin coaches against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles in the first quarter at Robertson Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Imagesemerged as Houston's new head coach and transformed the offense into one of the most explosive in the nation. During his time at Houston, Sumlin coached multiple quarterbacks but one of them defined his success during his tenure with the Cougars. Jan 2, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Case Keenum scrambles out of the pocket against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Cotton Bowl.

The Cougars beat the Nittany Lions 30-14. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Imagesdefined the Kevin Sumlin era and became the center of his explosive offense. In 2008, he would throw for 5,020 yards and 44 touchdowns during his sophomore year. In his junior year, Keenum would get injured and miss a majority of the games.

However, his senior year was capped off with 5,631 yards and 48 touchdowns while only throwing four interceptions. During his time at Houston, Keenum would become the all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

Additionally, he ledWithout Keenum at the helm, Sumlin's offense wouldn't have been as explosive as it was in 2011. David Piland was called as the starter in 2010 after Keenum unexpectedly got injured, putting up 2,641 yards and 24 touchdowns. Once Keenum ultimately left in 2011, Piland put up 2,929 yards and 16 touchdowns. Piland struggled in an offense that leaned heavily on the passing game.

Although Piland was a solid quarterback, the expectations that Keenum placed in 2011 were too great for him. In his final year, Piland would abruptly get injured in the first game of the season. Although Piland didn't live up to the hype Keenum set, he still played a role in the offense and helped Sumlin during the toughest stretch of his coaching tenure at Houston. Unlike Keenum or Piland, Cotton Turner didn't get the same chances to show his worth.

In his Houston career, Turner put up 874 yards and eight touchdowns. Unfortunately, his career would be cut short after a season-ending injury in 2010. Turner didn't get the same chance as the others due to injuries, but played the role of a backup quarterback. Blake Joseph was a quarterback who transitioned from the former head coach Art Briles to Sumlin.

In 2008, he would put up 201 yards and a touchdown before leaving to Sam Houston.5. Drew Hollingshead Drew Hollingshead was unable to play a single snap for Houston. Hollingshead's main purpose was to be a backup quarterback with experience. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations





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