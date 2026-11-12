Ranking College Football's Best One-Loss Teams Ahead of Week 11

Having one loss is the next best thing to being undefeated in college football, and in a season with several multi-loss teams, it’s a sure way to get into the p

Having one loss is the next best thing to being undefeated in college football, and in a season with several multi-loss teams, it’s a sure way to get into the playoff field.

With just three games left in the regular season, and with the selection committee keeping a close eye on what happens on the field, the margin for error is shrinking.8. New MexicoThe Lobos’ elite defense still ranks as officially the nation’s stingiest in points allowed and has carried them to an 8-1 mark and consideration from top 25 pollsters. Limited strength of schedule remains the primary obstacle.

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Continued defensive dominance gives them a legitimate shot at the Group of Five automatic berth. Remaining opponents: vs. Oregon State, vs. San Diego State The Broncos remain the Group of Six frontrunner with a high-powered offense that is coming off scoring 64 points against Colorado State and ranks 10th in FBS in scoring totals.

Their dominance in the Pac-12, which they still lead with a perfect 5-0 league record, keeps them in the top 25 and on track for an automatic-bid. Consistency against remaining conference foes will decide whether they crack the 12-team field. Remaining opponents: at SMU, at Georgia Tech, vs. Duke Jake Dickert’s Demon Deacons average over 43 points per game and have posted multiple 40- and 50-plus point outbursts this season.

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Their only loss came early to Miami in a 33-20 decision. An explosive offense and improving defense position them as the ACC’s clearest second option, though a conference title may be required for serious playoff consideration. Remaining opponents: at Oklahoma State, at Baylor, vs. TCU Joey McGuire’s reigning Big 12 champs own head-to-head wins over Houston and Arizona, yet sit behind several two-loss power-conference teams in these rankings.

A high-scoring attack that exploded for 53 points against West Virginia shows real firepower. Their Big 12 path remains clear if they keep winning, especially after BYU’s loss to Utah, but they can’t slip up down the stretch. Remaining opponents: vs. USC, at Washington, vs. Purdue Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers fell 19-15 at home to Ohio State on a foot-out-of-bounds near-miss in the end zone, snapping a 22-game win streak a couple weeks ago.

Aside from that one blunder, their defense continues to rank among the nation’s best, and the offense has enough balance to remain dangerous. The selection committee’s recent decision to drop Indiana reflects the Buckeyes’ subsequent struggles more than any real Indiana shortcoming. Remaining opponents: vs. Duke, vs. Virginia Tech, vs. Boston College The Hurricanes dropped from the top ranking after the Notre Dame loss but still own one of the ACC’s most explosive offenses, averaging over 45 points per game.

Darian Mensah and a high-powered passing attack remain capable of lighting up scoreboards and staying well within College Football Playoff contention. A strong finish against remaining conference foes keeps their playoff path viable. Remaining opponents: vs. Boston College, vs. SMU, at Syracuse CJ Carr’s 319 yards and three touchdowns powered a 31-24 win over then-No. 1 Miami, avenging last year’s playoff snub and delivering the signature victory the selection committee was looking for.

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The only setback remains a narrow road loss at BYU. Marcus Freeman’s defense and balanced offensive attack look ready for the late-season stretch that includes matchups against very beatable opponents. Any mishaps against these teams could prove more than costly. Remaining opponents: vs. Missouri, at South Carolina, vs. Georgia Tech The Bulldogs’ lone loss came at home to unranked Auburn on a walk-off field goal after turnovers and late penalties undid a 14-0 start.

That came a week after they had arguably the win of the season by beating Alabama on the road. Kirby Smart’s group answered by smashing rival Florida and pulling out a 42-7 demolition at Ole Miss, reasserting their efficiency on both sides of the ball. Their body of work against the class of the SEC and a physical style of play in the trenches still set the standard among one-loss teams.