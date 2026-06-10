Ranking Arnold Schwarzenegger's Five Best Sci-Fi Movies

In this article, we rank Arnold Schwarzenegger's five best sci-fi movies, including The Terminator, Total Recall, The Running Man, Kindergarten Cop, and True Lies. We discuss the influence, impact, and overall quality of each movie, and how they showcase Schwarzenegger's range and versatility as an actor.

Tri-Star Pictures Arnold Schwarzenegger 's acting career can largely be broken down into three distinct categories: the one-man-army type action flicks, the epic sci-fi entries, and the lightweight comedies.

Yet these categories weren't really separated by long and consistent periods but rather bled into each other over the decades, often borrowing trademark elements from one another. Arguably, though, the Austrian Oak's most exciting, fascinating, and iconic roles came in his full-on sci-fi flicks or the ones that heavily flirted with essential genre tropes in some capacity.

If you grew up watching Schwarzenegger films as religiously as I did when I was young, your memory might play a trick on you too, suggesting that Arnie had been in tons of science fiction movies. The reality, however, is that he only did six of those, strictly speaking, but four of them were (and still are to this day) stone-cold classics. That makes it quite convenient to do what we're here for today: ranking Schwarzenegger's five best sci-fi movies.

It's worth pointing out that Paul Michael Glaser's original 1987 movie is many miles behind any other movie on this list. His feature is somewhat outdated, with amusingly corny dialogue and raw special effects that come off goofy at best from a nearly four-decade distance. That said, it's a decent dystopian sci-fi that was slightly ahead of its time, thanks to Stephen King's satirical and heavily media-critical novel it was based on.

All the necessary ingredients to make this flick as iconic as Total Recall were there, but Glaser chose the easier path and turned it into a typical Schwarzenegger actioner instead. The year is 2017, where the U.S. operates as an absolute totalitarian regime after a global economic collapse, and the most popular media is a game show on TV called The Running Man in which heroized psychopaths hunt down prisoners (often innocent people who were framed) for public entertainment.

Schwarzenegger is Ben Richards, the captain of a group of military helicopter pilots, refuses an order to kill innocent civilians and gets sent to prison for 18 months. After he escapes with other rebels, he gets caught and is forced to participate in the deadly game.

Given the narrative and its primary themes like inequality, dictatorial political reign, and manipulative media propaganda, it's hard not to imagine what a more visionary and defiant director like Paul Verhoeven could've done with this back then. But in Glaser's hands, The Running Man became a rather straightforward actioner catered to Schwarzenegger's muscles, charisma, and ability to spew ridiculous one-liners.

He gets the job done with ease and bravado, but he's limited by the script to turn Richards into the truly memorable hero he should've been. 1990's Total Recall was Schwarzenegger's second time stepping into the distant future on the big screen. But this time he did it with a much more capable and innovative director, Paul Verhoeven, during his peak years no less, who adapted the movie from a source material penned by one of the greatest sci-fi authors (Philip K. Dick) of all time.

Total Recall was (and still is) an absolute trip: a cerebral, action-heavy, and hilarious satire with some of the best performances of Schwarzenegger's career. At the top of his directorial and visionary prowess, Verhoeven knew exactly how to extract the best of Schwarzenegger's talent while subtly masking his shortcomings as an actor.

Adapting Dick's story, which saw Schwarzenegger's construction worker, Douglas Quaid, regain his memories as a Martian secret agent and go to Mars to stop its vicious and megalomaniac dictator, was far from being the easiest task. Yet Verhoeven found a way that balanced the script's brainy and thought-provoking themes (like authoritarianism, identity, and colonialism) with superb action and the kind of dark humor that only he could pull off during those years.

As a result, Total Recall was a nothing-but-net box office smash, making over $261 million worldwide against its $65 million budget. It also gave Schwarzenegger one of the greatest roles of his career, which greatly contributed to him becoming a cinema legend and a pop culture icon in the long run. At this point, I think it's important to mention that the first three entries on this list are practically interchangeable depending on personal preference and taste.

These three movies were so influential, sublime, and undeniable classics that the order they're in hardly matters. With that in mind, I start with James Cameron's franchise-launcher, The Terminator - which the- that truly skyrocketed Schwarzenegger's career following the first two Conan the Barbarian films in 1984. His pure potential as a movie star crystallized here as Skynet's robot assassin sent back in time to kill Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor, the mother of humanity's future savior, John Connor.

The Terminator was (and still is) an absolute masterpiece, a sci-fi action classic that has become a staple of the genre, and one of the most iconic movies of all time. The special effects, which were groundbreaking at the time, still hold up remarkably well today. The movie's central theme of a machine rising up against its human creators is a timeless one that continues to resonate with audiences today.

The Terminator's success can be attributed to Cameron's masterful direction, Schwarzenegger's charismatic performance, and the movie's thought-provoking themes. It's a must-see for any sci-fi fan, and a testament to the enduring power of cinema. With that in mind, I rank The Terminator as the third best sci-fi movie of Arnold Schwarzenegger's career, followed closely by Total Recall, and The Running Man, which, although not as influential, still holds a special place in the hearts of many fans.

The next two movies on this list are a bit more of a departure from the first three, but still showcase Schwarzenegger's range and versatility as an actor. The first of these two movies is the 1990 film, Kindergarten Cop, directed by Ivan Reitman. This comedy classic stars Schwarzenegger as a tough-as-nails police detective who goes undercover at a kindergarten to catch a criminal.

The movie is a hilarious and heartwarming tale of a tough guy who finds himself in a world of innocence and wonder. Schwarzenegger's performance is a standout, as he brings a level of depth and nuance to the character that is often missing in his more action-oriented roles. The movie also features a memorable supporting cast, including Penelope Ann Miller and Linda Hunt.

Kindergarten Cop is a must-see for any fan of comedy, and a testament to Schwarzenegger's ability to play both action hero and family man. The final movie on this list is the 1994 film, True Lies, directed by James Cameron. This action-packed comedy stars Schwarzenegger as Harry Tasker, a spy who must use his wits and his skills to protect his wife from a group of terrorists.

The movie is a non-stop thrill ride, with plenty of action, suspense, and humor. Schwarzenegger's performance is a highlight, as he brings a level of charm and charisma to the character that is hard to resist. The movie also features a memorable supporting cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Tom Arnold. True Lies is a must-see for any fan of action movies, and a testament to Schwarzenegger's ability to play both hero and anti-hero.

In conclusion, ranking Arnold Schwarzenegger's five best sci-fi movies is a difficult task, as there are many great options to choose from. However, based on their influence, impact, and overall quality, I rank them as follows: The Terminator, Total Recall, The Running Man, Kindergarten Cop, and True Lies. Each of these movies showcases Schwarzenegger's range and versatility as an actor, and is a must-see for any fan of sci-fi and action movies.





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sci-Fi Movies The Terminator Total Recall The Running Man Kindergarten Cop True Lies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ranking the Deepest Position Groups on Oregon's OffenseCoach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks staff hauled in a top-five recruiting class in 2026 and reloaded with depth through the transfer portal, while bringing b

Read more »

Beach Read Movie Adaptation Begins Production: First Look at Phoebe Dynevor and Patrick SchwarzeneggerDirector Yulin Kuang shares behind-the-scenes image as filming starts in Toronto for Emily Henry's bestseller, with a stacked cast including Kevin Bacon and Andie MacDowell.

Read more »

Chris Pratt Celebrates 7 Years With Katherine Schwarzenegger, Shares Sweet PhotosChris Pratt marked his seventh anniversary with Katherine Schwarzenegger with an Instagram post showing the couple's life together.

Read more »

'The Kellys': Geena Davis Joins Amazon MGM Action Film (EXCLUSIVE)Amazon MGM's actioner 'The Kellys' has tapped Academy Award winner Geena Davis for a role alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Liam Hemsworth.

Read more »