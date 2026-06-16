Ranking 2026 Big Ten Starting QBs by PFF Grade — Including Michigan's Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood has a long way to climb — according to Pro Football Focus.

The Big Ten Conference lost some star quarterbacks from the 2025 season, such as Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza from Indiana. Some other talented players like Drew Allar and Luke Altmyer graduated and we will get to see some backups in waiting from 2025, along with incoming transfers.

Jeremy Hecklinski OR Hank Brown - N/A Not enough statsObviously, PFF wasn't overly high on what Underwood did this past season, but does that tell the full story? If you sat and watched games, and even looked at statistics, Underwood was more towards the middle of the pack — not toward the bottom fourth of the league.

Plus, guys like Anthony Colandrea, Rocco Becht, and Colton Joseph will all have some learning to do when coming over to play against Big Ten defenses. While Underwood would get happy feet at times, and his mechanics could get wonky, his team didn't do him a ton of favors. There were 28 dropped passes last season. And Underwood faced too much pressure.

He faced pressure on 127 of 399 total dropbacks from 2025. Between what the roster looks like and how Michigan has given Underwood a dedicated quarterbacks coach in Koy Detmer Jr.,Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season.

Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.





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