Ranked-Choice Voting in D.C. Could Open Door for Women in Politics

The article discusses how D.C.'s first ranked‑choice voting primary highlights the power of election reform to improve women's representation, citing data, expert panels, and a Democracy Solutions webinar that examined primary turnout and its effect on women, people of color, and outsider candidates.

is a weekly compilation of stories about women’s representation in politics, on boards, in sports and entertainment, in judicial offices and in the private sector in the U.S. and around the world—with a little gardening and goodwill mixed in for refreshment!

Published every Friday. As D.C. Holds Its First Ranked-Choice Voting Primary, a Bigger Story Emerges: Election Reform Can Expand Women’s Path to Political Power in its primaries. I have lived and worked in the Washington area for most of my adult life, and I have been working toward moments like this one for just as long.

It has been a long time coming—and long overdue. , in which voters used ranked-choice voting to decide their nominations, and it comes at a point in the 2026 election cycle when the primaries are no longer an abstraction on the calendar. They are happening week after week, and the data they produce is starting to tell a clear story about where women stand, which systems are opening doors, and which are keeping them shut.

This is what brought us together this week for our latest Democracy Solutions Series webinar. Our communications director Alana Persson led a conversation on the primaries and women’s representation with three remarkable guests: , who brought decades of campaign experience and the perspective of a candidate navigating the election cycle in real time; and What the three of them laid out together was something I think about constantly: the primary is often the real election.

According to coverage from Unite America, And in 2026, already 40 percent of the House has been determined by just 3 percent of Americans voting in those primaries. When the meaningful election happens in a low-turnout and, in many states, in a closed-party contest, the barriers compound in ways that fall hardest on women, on candidates of color, and on anyone who hasn’t spent years accumulating the kind of insider networks and institutional support that our current system rewards.

What struck me the most, listening to Emerson, was something I don’t think gets said enough: In Colorado, , and those women are effectively locked out of the ballot access process entirely. They can’t sign the petitions candidates need to qualify, and they can’t participate in the party assemblies.

The path to the ballot was simply not built with their participation in mind—and you can see it in our ’s story from New Mexico was one I found myself holding onto long after the conversation ended. New Mexico is already one of only five states where women hold a majority of seats in the lower chamber—Former interior secretary and sitting U.S. Rep.

Deb Haaland, won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, and if she is successful in November, she would become the first Native American woman governor in United States history. I was also heartened to hear about the ongoing work to expand ranked-choice voting across the state, including efforts to bring it to Albuquerque, where Santa Fe and Las Cruces have already adopted it and seen it work.

Our own data show that women hold 55 percent of city council seats in cities that use ranked-choice voting, compared to roughly 25 percent nationally. New Mexico is already demonstrating what is possible when women are at the center of the political scene, and it was heartening to hear thatAnd then there is Alaska—Hladick’s home state, and she spoke about it with a sense of pride and enthusiasm that only comes from watching something actually work in a place you love.

Alaska’s primary isn’t until , more women ran for statewide office in 2022 than the previous five election cycles combined. And the trend has continued since. What Alaska has shown us is that when voters are given a real choice, they choose women. I have believed that for a long time, and Alaska is proving it.

What I took away from our conversation this week—and what I find myself returning to as I watch D.C. prepare for its first RCV primary—is that the rules are never neutral. They shape everything: who runs, who wins, and ultimately, whose voices get heard.

Changing them is slow and often unglamorous work, but it is And I am grateful every day to be doing it alongside people like Hladick, Emerson and Avcil, and the thousands of advocates across the country who refuse to accept that the system we inherited is the best that we can do. , the first woman elected to federal office in the U.S. As a Republican from Montana, Rankin served two terms in the House of Representatives in 1917 and 1941.

During her time in office, she helped pass the 19th Amendment, stood in strong opposition to war, and was a staunch supporter of electoral reform. Rankin was first elected in 1916 to a multi-member district.

However, she only served one term because Democrats switched to a single-winner system while she was in office, making it nearly impossible for her to secure reelection. A trailblazer in her own right, Rankin campaigned by listening to voters and local communities. As a suffragist, Rankin knew how to talk to people and she understood the importance of an electoral system that places voters at the forefront. At RepresentWomen, we’re working to continue the groundwork that Rankin laid.

Her election is evidence that women’s political power is built by design. We’re working to break down the barriers that prevent women from running and winning elections, the same barriers that Rankin fought over 100 years ago. Join us in celebrating Jeannette Rankin’s legacy as she continues to inspire us to defy the odds, to speak up, and to never stop advancing women’s representation.

Maine Secretary of State and candidate for governor Shenna Bellows speaks during a May Day rally organized by local unions, on May 1, 2026, outside City Hall in Portland, Maine. Maine elected Janet Mills as its first woman governor in 2018 after Mills emerged as the winner of Maine’s first ranked-choice voting gubernatorial primary despite being outspent in the seven-candidate Democratic field.

This week, voter turnout soared from 2018 in a hotly contested five-candidate primary where a man led in first choices, but those forecasting outcomes believe that either former House Speaker Hannah Pingree or Secretary of State Shenna Bellows will emerge on top because they are by far the strongest candidates when measured as securing second-choice support. Pingree’s mother, Chellie Pingree, is also well-positioned to stay in Congress after her primary win in the 1st Congressional District.

“Despite Shah’s narrow first-choice lead, Pingree, Bellows, or Jackson could “come from behind” to win. The three candidates cross-endorsed in May, telling their voters to rank the other two highly to increase the chances one of them could win a majority. Come-from-behind victories are rare in RCV elections, occurring in about 9% of elections that have no first-choice majority winner.

However, when come-from-behind victories occur, it is RCV working how it is supposed to – that is, preventing vote-splitting and/or rewarding candidates with deep and broad support over those who win only a small plurality… Overall turnout is already 39% higher than the last open-seat gubernatorial primaries in 2018, and is expected to increase as additional ballots are counted. Democratic primary turnout is up 60% compared to 2018, and Republican primary turnout is up 12%. ” Washington, D.C.

, Primaries Approach with Ranked-Choice Voting; Maryland Gathering Steam to Support RCV On June 16, Washington, D.C. , will hold its first primary elections with ranked-choice voting, with women having real chances to secure wins in a special election for D.C. City Council and in Democratic primaries for mayor, congressional delegate and open City Council seats. See has been doing terrific work building support for RCV and proportional RCV in neighboring Maryland.

Here was an encouraging update sent out by email: “The results are in, and they’re remarkable. Our 2026 Stronger Voices Candidate Survey received responses from over 300 candidates running for Maryland offices ahead of the June primaries. This is a watershed moment. Ranked-choice voting isn’t just supported by grassroots voters anymore—it’s becoming a mainstream position among Maryland’s political candidates across the spectrum.

From local council races to statewide elections, candidates recognize that RCV leads to more representative outcomes and ensures winners have broad community support. This groundswell of support reflects years of education, relationship-building, and proving that RCV works. Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman said it best: “Ranked-choice voting is an investment in the future of our democracy. It’s a smart reform that will strengthen democracy and trust in government across the country.

” With candidates and voters both embracing RCV, now is the time to accelerate our efforts. We’re organizing in Annapolis, College Park, Hyattsville, Frederick, and Rockville. We’re supporting Takoma Park’s 2026 election and Greenbelt’s implementation for 2027. We’re building the infrastructure to make RCV accessible across Maryland!

”Nevada Women are 4 of 8 major-party nominees for U.S. House in Nevada, including 3 of 4 Democrats and 1 of 4 Republicans. Both incumbent women U.S. representatives from Nevada are Democratic nominees for re-election to the U.S. House in November. U.S. Representative Susie Lee will compete in a general election contest currently rated as “Lean Democrat” by Cook Political Report.

U.S. Representative Dina Titus will face Nevada state Senator Carrie Buck in an all-woman general election contest that is currently rated as “Likely Democrat” by Cook Political Report. Women are 4 of 10 major-party nominees for statewide elective executive office in Nevada, including 3 of 6 Democrats and 1 of 4 Republicans. Three women candidates remain in the Republican primary for secretary of state, which is too close to call.

A woman is all but assured to win in the all-woman, open-seat contest for attorney general between Nevada state Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Adriana Guzmán-Fralick . If successful in her bid for state treasurer, Democratic nominee Tya Mathis-Coleman will be the first Black woman elected to statewide elective executive office in Nevada. Nevada state Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. She will challenge incumbent Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony in November.

Incumbent U.S. Representative Julie Fedorchak is strongly favored to win re-election to the U.S. House in November. Women are 3 of 14 major-party nominees for statewide elective executive office in North Dakota, including 0 of 6 Democrats, 2 of 6 Republicans, and 1 of 2 nonpartisans. Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette has advanced to the runoff election for the Republican nomination for governor.

Annie Andrews won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina. She will challenge incumbent U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in a contest currently rated as “Solid Republican” by Cook Political Report. If successful, she would be the first woman in the U.S. Senate from South Carolina. Of the 4 women nominees for U.S. House in South Carolina, only incumbent U.S. Representative Sheri Biggs is currently favored to win in November.

Incumbent U.S. Representative Nancy Mace will not return to the U.S. House; she was unsuccessful in her bid for governor. Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman speaks with fellow member Tim McOsker before the start of a meeting at Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles on June 9, 2026. , forms a consciousness-raising group, and in the present day as Lizzie’s daughter tries to reckon with her mother’s life and achievements. The play is both deeply personal and a broad, heartbreaking exploration of how the gains and losses of second-wave feminism resonate today.

It also contains a gentle and surprising nude scene.

“The miracle of this play is that the circle feels as if it is extending to embrace us all,” Elisabeth Vincentelli wrote in The New York Times. This is for the mamas. This is for the single mamas. This is for my single mama.

You are the wild heroes. This is for the incredible army of women that surround and uplift me. This is for every woman who ever felt like she was too much or not enough. I beg you not to wait for permission to be all of who you are.

Take up space. Make your own path, make mistakes, make messes, make new things. Be free, be loud, be brave. ”Thursday, I joined the NEW Leadership Networking Reception, Dinner, and Panel Discussion, and left feeling more grateful than I expected to—for the honor of receiving the Minding the GAP Leadership Award, and even more so for getting to spend the evening with some of the RepresentWomen team.

Moments like that remind me why this work matters and who I get to do it with. , and my boss on the ERA campaign I ran in Iowa in 1992. I was also so grateful to be joined by our “D.C. delegation” of RepresentWomen staff members, including Courtney Lamendola, Tamaya Dennard, Tori Wyman and Peng Gao.

Cynthia Richie Terrell is the founder and executive director of RepresentWomen and a founding board member of the ReflectUS coalition of non-partisan women’s representation organizations. Terrell is an outspoken advocate for innovative rules and systems reforms to advance women’s representation and leadership in the United States. Terrell and her husband Rob Richie helped to found FairVote—a nonpartisan champion of electoral reforms that give voters greater choice, a stronger voice and a truly representative democracy.

Terrell has worked on projects related to women's representation, voting system reform and democracy in the United States and abroad. Keeping Score: Threats Against Abortion Clinics Doubled in 2025; Sounding the Alarm on ‘Horrible Conditions’ of Delaney Immigration Center; Pride Celebrations Around the U.S.





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