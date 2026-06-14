Rangers vs Red Sox Prop Picks for Sunday Night Baseball

JD Yonke's favorite Rangers vs. Red Sox prop picks for Sunday, June 14, feature Connelly Early, Willson Contreras, and Wyatt Langford.

Wyatt Langford looks healthy and is mashing lefties, which sets him up for success against Red Sox southpaw Connelly Early tonight. Photo By - Reuters Connect.

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford rounds the bases after he hits a home run against the Cleveland Guardians The Boston Red Sox go for the sweep as they host the Texas Rangers for Sunday Night Baseball at 7:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. . His six-pitch mix is difficult for opposing hitters to get a read on, and he’s been utilizing it excellently.appears to be diminishing before our eyes.

He’s been hit around lately , and the underlying stats are even more concerning. . For a pitcher who has been above 100 in that statistic all six years it's been tracked, that’s a steep decline. his 98 Location+ in his last two starts is six ticks below).

He rakes at home and should take advantage of Eovaldi’s decline, especially in hitter-friendly weather .has depressed numbers this season, but that’s partially to blame on a right forearm strain that kept him sidelined for all of May. He’s back healthy in the lineup and looks great, going 5-for-9 at the dish through the first two games of this series.

The former No. 4 overall pick is a great talent , yet isn’t being respected as such in the betting market. He’s always hit with more power against lefties than righties , and three of his seven hits against southpaws this season have gone for extra bases.

With beautiful hitting weather in the forecast and a matchup against a lefty who allows loud contact , here’s betting on Langford getting a big hit or two. : Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links.

JD is a diehard college football fan with five years of experience writing betting and fantasy content for publications such as SportsGrid, Fantasy Points, Fantrax, and Devy Watch. An avid reader, he uses his inclination to look at things with an exhausting and in-depth, analytic viewpoint combined with a love for statistics and metrics to form a well-rounded handicapping approach. e's an integral member of the niche college fantasy football community, twice traveling to Canton, OH for the Fantasy Football Expo as a member of the CFF King's Classic drafting squad. His specialization in college football DFS and prop betting taught him that there are exploitable markets to be found and that narrowing your focus is integral to being a profitable bettor.

A lifelong Californian who grew up playing baseball, basketball, football, and lacrosse, he's glad to share a passionate love for sports with this wonderful community. MLB Home Run Predictions Today: Best HR Prop Bets, Picks, Parlay & Odds for Sunday, June 14Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds & Home Run Pick for Today's MLB Game





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