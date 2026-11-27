With days remaining before the lockout happens and Major League Baseball shuts down for an undetermined period, teams are making sure to add to their rosters wh

Sep 8, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Joe Jimenez pitches the ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Truist Park.

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect With days remaining before the lockout happens and Major League Baseball shuts down for an undetermined period, teams are making sure to add to their rosters while they still can. Most deals have been guaranteed major league contracts, but some teams will sign players to minor league deals to strengthen their farm systems.are a team that needs bullpen help, but the latest move they made was a minor league deal.

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According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Texas has signed former All-Star reliever Joe Jimenez to a minor league contract. Jimenez has not pitched in the majors since 2024 with theSep 4, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Joe Jimenez pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning at Truist Park.