The Texas Rangers are making it harder for the Mariners to pencil in a good weekend against their rotation. They reportedly agreed to a three-year, $51 million

Sep 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga warms up on the mound prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field.

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectputting the former Cubs left-hander in a projected rotation with Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and MacKenzie Gore. All of those names give Seattle plenty to worry about. But it definitely starts with the two lefties, because we saw what happened when the Mariners faced left-handed pitching for an entire season. The Mariners hit .223 against lefties last year.

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That was last in baseball. Their .654 OPS against lefties was 58 points lower than what they managed against righties. And those numbers came across more than 2,000 plate appearances. There was plenty of time for the lineup to hit its way out of that split, but they never did.