Will Cuylle scored twice in the second period, including the game-winner while short-handed, to lift the Rangers to a 3-1 victory over the Canadiens

On a night when the Rangers honored the 100th anniversary of their first game, bridging the franchise’s storied past and its shaky present with franchise legends — and family members — on the ice for a pregame ceremony, the current group of Blueshirts delivered another sign that this year could have a different trajectory from the two-year stretch that closed out their first century.

Will Cuylle scored twice in the second period, including the game-winner while short-handed, to lift the Rangers to a 3-1 victory over the Canadiens, marking their sixth win in the past seven games and toppling a Montreal group that went to the conference finals last year. The Blueshirts cobbled together enough offense with Pavel Dorofeyev out. Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves to win his third consecutive start since returning from a foot infection.

Also read Mariska Hargitay, Steve Carell and Jimmy Fallon Among Stars Set for NBC’s 100th Anniversary Special

The second goal of defenseman Scott Morrow’s career, and his first since March 2025, served as an insurance tally in the third period. New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle reacts with fans after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in Manhattan, N.Y. New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault watches his shot on goal against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The celebratory night at the Garden started before the game, when Mark Messier gestured toward their bench at the end of the ceremony and said, from behind a podium, that they’ll help shape the next century of the franchise. He talked about feeling the power of the Rangers sweater when he first donned it in 1991.

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He brought the 2026-27 group to center ice, sharing the space with Henrik Lundqvist, Brian Leetch, Mike Richter and Adam Graves, among family members representing the others in franchise history with numbers retired. Cuylle’s sixth goal of the season ensured the Rangers followed all that with a victory with the franchise legends in attendance.

Part of a penalty-kill unit that entered the night with an 89.1 percent success rate, Cuylle tore toward the Canadiens net and — when Noah Dobson took away a passing lane — ripped a shot past Jacob Fowler. After a scoreless first period, though, the Canadiens threatened to spoil the night. They extended shifts in the Rangers zone early in the second period, and Phillip Danault deflected a Lane Hutson shot past Korpisalo at the 7:59 mark of the second.

But the Rangers responded two minutes later, when J.T. Miller sent a pass across the ice to Marcus Pettersson, and the defenseman sent a shot toward the net that deflected off Cuylle’s skate and in. The Rangers only produced three high-danger chances the entire night, according to Natural Stat Trick, but they outshot Montreal and did enough to limit the damage from the Canadiens’ nine high-danger chances.

With the exception of the stretch in the second that preceded the Montreal goal, their sound structure worked again and carried over from the promising West Coast trip. New York Rangers’ Oliver Bjorkstrand greets Scott Morrow after Morrow’s goal against Montreal on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in New York. Morrow’s goal to give the Rangers some insurance served as a fitting image of their first 22 games, too.

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He sat in the press box for the first 14 matches as a healthy scratch. He waited until an opening arose — when— and stepped into an expanded role. Just like Korpisalo and Dylan Garand did when Igor Shesterkin’s season ended. Just like Cuylle did with the top six Monday after Dorofeyev’s unexpected absence.

And there was Morrow, his arms outstretched at the blue line and Noah Laba pointing toward him, as the Rangers added to their lead. New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle reacts with fans after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in Manhattan, N.Y. New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault watches his shot on goal against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

New York Rangers' Oliver Bjorkstrand greets Scott Morrow after Morrow's goal against Montreal on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in New York.