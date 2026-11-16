Rangers make trade for a new goalie after telling Igor Shesterkin move

Fortunately for the Blueshirts, their goalie situation has stabilized since Shesterkin was lost to a knee injury.

Igor Shesterkin was moved to season-ending injured reserve Sunday, The Post’s Mollie Walker confirmed, a move that will keep the Rangers star goalie out through not just the regular season, but the playoffs as well.

It also means the team can bump its long-term injured reserve relief to around $10.5 million, which allows them to add to their payroll. New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin blocks a puck against the New York Islanders, Friday, September 25, 2026, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.for most of the early part of the season with a foot infection, the Rangers have gotten solid performances from both the veteran goalie and “Prior to , we gave Dylan a very heavy workload, more than we’d like,’’ head coach Mike Sullivan said.

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“I don’t think that sets any goalie up for success. We have the ability to share the workload so one doesn’t get overburdened. ” In their past six games, a stretch in which they’ve gone 5-1, the Rangers haven’t allowed more than three goals to any opponent, and it’s clear they will use both Garand and Korpisalo evenly moving forward. The Rangers also traded for goalie Arvid Soderblom from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for goaltender Spencer Martin.

Soderblom, 27, appeared in five games for the Blackhawks this season and will be assigned to AHL Hartford. He’s played in parts of six seasons in Chicago. Martin played in seven games over two seasons with the Rangers. Pavel Dorofeyev was on the ice briefly for Sunday’s practice but was removed for “precautionary reasons,” according to the team.

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Asked if there was any concern Dorofeyev could miss Monday’s game at Madison Square Garden against the Montreal Canadiens, Sullivan said, “Not to my knowledge. ” Dorofeyev has scored four goals in his past nine games after putting up just a pair of goals in his first dozen games as a Ranger. Vancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil checks New York Rangers left wing Pavel Dorofeyev during an NHL game on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Vancouver.

Sean Durzi, sidelined with an undisclosed injury, last played Oct. 26 but was on the ice with the team during Sunday’s practice in a noncontact jersey. He’ll still need to become a full participant before he can return to the lineup. J.T. Miller was booed throughout Friday’s win over Vancouver in his second trip back after being traded from the Canucks to the Rangers.

“It caught me a little off guard in the beginning,’’ Miller said with a smile. “In a way, I look at it as respect, I think. Maybe not. Maybe I’m looking at it the wrong way.

I never thought I’d be in a situation where the whole arena is booing you, but I didn’t mind. ’’ The Rangers will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the franchise’s first game