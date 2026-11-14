Rangers likely to wait on Sean Durzi return until after upcoming break

The New York Rangers plan to hold defenseman Sean Durzi out until after next week's five-day layoff to ensure his full recovery from a lower-body injury, while relying on Matthew Robertson and Scott Morrow to fill the void on the third defensive pair.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Rangers are likely to wait until after next week’s break in game action to put, Durzi continued to skate with the Rangers that morning in a red noncontact jersey.

The 28-year-old defenseman is eligible to come off injured reserve at any time, with his lower-body injury retroactive to Oct. 26. With only one game remaining before a five-day layoff between contests — Monday against the Canadiens at Madison Square Garden — the Blueshirts are expected to utilize the extra time for Durzi to get fully healthy.

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“I think we’d be foolish not to consider that, right? ” head coach Mike Sullivan asked rhetorically before the Rangers capped their four-game road trip.

“So we have given that consideration. Obviously, it’s always going to come down to a medical decision on whether or not our medical team thinks he’s ready to play or not.

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“And Durz, he has input into that as well. Those guys, I think they’re really good at what they do. We trust them, and we take their advice. But has that conversation been had?

Of course. ” Sean Durzi of the New York Rangers falls to the ice as he skates against Drake Batherson of the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. As Alberts Smits missed his fourth consecutive game due to an upper-body injury, the Rangers continue to ride Matthew Robertson and Scott Morrow as their third defensive pair.

In 27:43 of 5-on-5 ice time entering Friday’s game, the Robertson-Morrow pair has been on the ice for one Rangers goal and one against, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“I think those guys have done a good job,” Sullivan said. “They’ve kept their games simple. They’re moving pucks. They’re defending hard.

I think when you look at their overall 200-foot game on both sides of the puck, they’ve helped us on the breakouts with some of the outlet passes they make. I think Scotty Morrow, in particular, has been very effective joining the rush, helping us off the offensive blue line. He’s made some plays to help us offensively. I think they’re defending hard.

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“I think Robby’s come in and done an admirable job. He’s playing within himself. He’s got some mobility. He’s got size and reach and he’s using his stick well.

They’re competing hard for us. ” Dylan Garand, a Victoria, B.C. , native, stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced in his seventh victory of the season.

“Pretty special,” Garand said. “I think I had close to 50 people here, so I’m excited to go see them quickly here. It’s pretty special. I haven’t played here since I was 19, and my whole pro career, a lot of people that support me that have never seen me play.

For them to come down and watch me play tonight, and great for us to deliver a big win. It’s a really good feeling, and it was a cool night, for sure. ” The Rangers are scheduled to be off Saturday as they venture home from Vancouver. They will return to practice in Tarrytown on Sunday.