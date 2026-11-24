Mike Sullivan, perhaps more than most active coaches in the NHL, understands the importance of depth on playoff teams and Stanley Cup contenders.

Mike Sullivan, perhaps more than most active coaches in the NHL, understands the importance of depth on playoff teams and Stanley Cup contenders. He had Nick Bonino — a third-line center with 18 postseason points in 2016 — on the Penguins’ title-winning team that year.

He had fourth-line forward Matt Cullen, who delivered nine playoff points in 2017, the following year. And Sunday, during the Rangers’against the defending-champion Hurricanes, Sullivan watched as Rod Brind’Amour cycled through his four lines and wore down a Rangers team that had won six of its previous seven games. Sullivan’s depth with the Blueshirts remains a work in progress, even after improvements in the offseason with an overhauled second defensive pairing.

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He knows they’ll need it to truly establish themselves as a potential postseason team. Injuries have thinned the Rangers’ lines, but they’ve also allowed for the development of otherwise-forgotten pieces.

“My experience of teams that are Stanley Cup teams, that is an attribute of their teams — is the depth that they have over the course of a 60-minute game or a seven-game series is evident in helping a team have success,” Sullivan said Sunday. — a healthy scratch for their first 14 games — stayed in the lineup even after Sean Durzi returned from his injury.

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Max Sasson, a fourth-line center whom theon Friday, drew a penalty, blocked two shots, went 4-for-5 on faceoffs and skated 10:32 in his debut. Jaroslav Chmelar has showcased more consistent play since returning from AHL Hartford and earned a promotion to the third line. Igor Shesterkin’s season-ending injury in the sixth game of the season allowed for the emergence of Dylan Garand , too.

Even Liam Greentree, the prospect return in the Artemi Panarin trade last season, has impressed with nine goals and 18 points in the Wolf Pack’s opening 21 games. Max Sasson of the New York Rangers waits for a faceoff against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York.remains on injured reserve, though he’s eligible to return at any point. Alberts Smits and Oliver Bjorkstrand will be out two-to-three months with upper-body injuries.

Joe Veleno has resumed skating on his own, but the Opening Night fourth-line center still isn’t close to returning. But along the way, as they’ve navigated those injuries, perhaps the Blueshirts have inched closer to — at some point later in the year or in future seasons with this nucleus — eventually matching the Hurricanes’ depth formula.

“They’re deep,” Sullivan said. “You’ve gotta give them credit. They’ve got four lines that can really skate. Their defensemen are big and mobile.

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They defend hard. They’re well coached. They’re hard to play against, so I think it’s just an indication of where we aspire to go — just continuing to work at our own team game, build our overall depth so that we have the ability to sustain that play through 60 minutes. ” The Rangers have now managed a power-play goal in five of their last seven games after recording two Sunday.

… With his assist on Mika Zibanejad’s goal, Adam Fox moved past Chris Kreider and into 11th place in franchise history with 182 power-play points.