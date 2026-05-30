Rangers hit 3 homers in win over Royals

Brandon Nimmo, Nicky Lopez and Joc Pederson homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Arlington, Texas.

MacKenzie Gore continued his home-field mastery this season with 6 1/3 shutout innings, Brandon Nimmo, Nicky Lopez and Joc Pederson homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 9-1 on Friday night. Gore allowed four hits and walked one. The left-hander is 3-0 in five starts this year at Globe Life Field with a 2.08 ERA. His 1-4 road record comes with a 5.81 ERA.

The Royals have lost four straight, 14 of their last 17, and fell a season-worst 13 games under .500. Vinnie Pasqantino ended Kansas City’s string of 23 consecutive scoreless innings with an RBI single in the ninth off Gavin Collyer. Nimmo hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning off Stephen Kolek , who came off his second career shutout.

Lopez, a former Royal who joined Texas on Tuesday, homered in the sixth off Steven Cruz with one on for his first Rangers hit after going 0 for 8. Pederson pulled a solo shot just inside the right field foul pole in the eighth off Eric Cerantola. The Rangers struck for four two-out runs in the first inning with the aid of two Royals throwing errors.

The inning included a two-run single by Ezequiel Duran, the first of two hits for Texas’ shortstop while Corey Seager is on the injured list. Kolek, a Houston native who pitched three seasons for Texas A&M, gave up six runs, four earned, in five innings. Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.





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