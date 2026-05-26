Rangers held hitless by Astros in combined no-hitter

The Rangers' woeful offense hit a new low on Memorial Day, getting no-hit by three Astros pitchers at home.

Texas mustered five walks, including three in the first inning, but did not muster a hit against four Astros pitchers. The Rangers ' woeful offense hit a new low on Memorial Day, getting no-hit by three Astros pitchers at home.

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 25: Zach Dezenzo #9 of the Houston Astros slides safely into home in the fifth inning during the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday, May 25, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by SamIn a 9-0 defeat on Memorial Day, the Rangers mustered as many hits as they did runs: zero.

Texas recorded five walks against three Houston pitchers, and loaded the bases in the first inning against Astros starter Tatsuya Imai. The team's offense squandered that opportunity and any other minor threat on the night despite only striking out three times. The loss drops the Rangers to 24-29 on the season, and improves the Astros to a 23-31 record.

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 25: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the forth inning during the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday, May 25, 2026 in ArDespite coming into the evening with an earned run average of over six runs, Imai was able to navigate around four walks to shut the Rangers' offense down for six innings. Five Astros drove in runs for Houston, led by three from first baseman Christian Walker.

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 25: Alejandro Osuna #19 of the Texas Rangers rounds a field ball during the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday, May 25, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/MLB Photos viaTexas is coming off a road trip where they won just three out of nine games against teams with some of the worst records in baseball.

The Los Angeles Angels, who had the worst record in baseball going into last weekend, swept the Rangers out of Anaheim. It's the first time since 2021 the Rangers were the victim of a no-hitter. In May 2021,New York Yankees starter Corey Kluber pitched a no-hitter against his former team in a 2-0 Rangers loss. That was the second no-hitter against the Rangers that season.

San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove held Texas hitless in a 3-0 win at Globe Life Field on Apr. 9.





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