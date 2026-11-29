“It’s pretty cool. I never had that before,” Joonas Korpisalo said.

Joonas Korpisalo hadn’t noticed the chants from the home crowd earlier this season, but he appreciated the Garden crowd as much as the fans appreciated him Saturday night. 1-0 victory over the Flames“It’s pretty cool.

I never had that before,” Korpisalo said of the crowd’s reaction to his performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s a great building, a great house, awesome fans, so it’s pretty good. “You just always try to focus on the next puck. It was a one-goal game, and kudos to our guys; they battled hard all night. ” Joonas Korpisalo is named a star of the game after the Rangers’ 1-0 win over the Flames on Nov. 28,“I think he has a quiet confidence about him,” head coach Mike Sullivan said.