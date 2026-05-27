Rangers Designate Former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen for Assignment

Former NL MVP outfielder Andrew McCutchen has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers.

The 39-year-old McCutchen had joined the Rangers on a minor league contract midway through spring training and made their opening day roster for his 18thto a major league contract.

The 31-year-old Lopez has played in 693 big league games over parts of eight seasons with five teams. The left-handed hitter was designated for assignment by the McCutchen had two doubles, one home run and five RBIs with Texas, with 21 of his plate appearances coming as a pinch hitter. Those were the most at-bats as a pinch hitter for any MLB player this season.

McCutchen played the past three seasons for Pittsburgh, the club that drafted him in the first round in 2005 and promoted him in 2009 for his major league debut. McCutchen played his first nine years in MLB with the Pirates, making five straight All-Star teams and winning the 2013 National League MVP award while becoming one of the most popular players in that franchise’s history.

He then bounced around with four other teams between 2018 and 2022 before reuniting with the Pirates. He played in 135 games last year, hitting .239 with 13 homers and 57 RBIs before becoming a free agent.10 fastest pitches in MLB History: Regular season and playoff recordsHouston Astros No-Hit Texas Rangers: Historic Feat By The Numbers2026 MLB Odds: Are Yankees Best Bet To Win AL East? FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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