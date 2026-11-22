Sean Durzi is a game-time decision for Sunday, but all signs pointing to his return to the Rangers lineup.

With Sean Durzi a game-time decision for Sunday and with all signs pointing to his return to the Rangers lineup, Mike Sullivan’s telling blue-line calls — especially the one involving Scott Morrow — will come into focus against the Hurricanes.

Braden Schneider, Matthew Robertson and Morrow all took reps with the third pairing during Saturday’s practice, while Morrow also skated with the second power-play unit. Schneider told The Post that he’d be open to playing on his off side, which is something he has previously done when needed. Sullivan also left the door open to the possibility of the Rangers operating with 11 forwards and seven defensemen — though he admitted there are risks accompanying that strategy.

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“I’ve done it lots,” Schneider said of playing on his off side. “So if it’s something that’s called on me, I’ll be ready for it. ” Alberts Smits, the Rangers’ left-handed defenseman on the third pairing until his upper-body injury earlier this month, will now miss 2-3 months.

So if Sullivan wanted to keep his most productive defensemen in the lineup after Durzi’s return, that’d force either Morrow — who has impressed with two points andin eight games after spending the first stretch of the season in the press box — or Schneider to skate on the left side. Sean Durzi handles the puck during the Rangers’ loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

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And if he wanted to blend those two approaches together, he could use seven blueliners. Sullivan said that personnel, the flow of the game for defensemen and the ability for forwards to handle increased minutes factor into using an 11-7 strategy too.

“There are some coaches that like it more than others,” Sullivan said. “I think it all depends on what your personnel group is like. The value in it is you might be able to double-shift one of your top players in that 12th spot that might make the opposing bench think twice about what the matchup looks like.

The downside of it is, if you lose a player or two up front, whether it be through injuries, penalties, equipment issues, that bench can get short fast. ” , the Rangers returned J.T. Miller to the first power-play unit and shuffled around the second unit — unveiling the group that featured two defensemen in Durzi and Morrow, Will Cuylle, Tye Kartye and Eeli Tolvanen.

“When you have two defensemen on the second unit,” Sullivan said, “the value in that is that when the power play expires and you’ve gotta play five-on-five, you’ve got two defensemen on the ice right away. … It all depends on situations. How much time is left when they go over the boards on the power play, and then what does our lineup look like and who we think the best combination gives us the best chance to have success.

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“When you look at the group of players that we have available to us versus some of the guys that are injured right now, some of the guys that’ve been injured were guys that were playing the power plays. So that’s part of it. ” Center Luke Glendening, who turned a professional tryout agreement into a four-game cameo at center, didn’t practice Saturday and was waived in the afternoon.