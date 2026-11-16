Rangers ‘buying into’ gritty new identity after Igor Shesterkin injury

Are they the solid team that just came back from a successful West Coast swing, or are they the one that dropped six of seven from mid-October to early November?

The Rangers are exactly a quarter through the season and in their second hot streak, having won five of six heading into Monday night’s game against the Canadiens at Madison Square Garden.

So are they the solid team that just came back from a successful West Coast swing, or are they the one that dropped six of seven from mid-October to early November?

Also read Glenn Gawdin scores his first 2 NHL goals in Rangers' 5-1 victory over Canucks

“We had a five- or six-game stretch out of 21 we didn’t like,’’ Miller said after Sunday’s practice at the team’s facility in Greenburgh, noting the team also started out strong prior to goalie Igor Shesterkin’s injury. “The rest of it, we’ve been doing things we really like.

” That ugly two-week span came on the heels of losing Shesterkin for the season to a knee injury and saw the Rangers allow five or more goals four times over those seven games.

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“What went wrong in that stretch, I think for us, is we got away from skating and physicality,’’ the captain said. “We play a pretty straightforward game. Our skill takes over when we make a team make mistakes. We do that with our hard work playing on top of teams.

We really liked the first 10 , and then we didn’t like the middle five. ” They’ve also taken care of a softer part of the schedule, with victories on the road against Vancouver, Calgary and Seattle, some of the weaker teams in the Western Conference, while their two mostTheir next pair of opponents, Montreal on Monday and Carolina on Sunday — both at the Garden — are two of the top four in the East.

Miller and head coach Mike Sullivan like how they’ve looked recently against just about anyone — including the Oilers. New York Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand and J.T. Miller celebrate defeating the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

“I think we’ve been proud of the group with the progress we made,” Sullivan said. “We’re trying to build a team game trying to get better every day to get a clearer understanding of what Rangers hockey looks like as far as how we try to define it. I think guys are buying into it. ” “We’ve done a good job coming together as a team, on and off the ice,’’ Miller said.

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“Having a lot of players leave and a lot of new players come in, I thought was gonna be a challenge. … I feel like we’re becoming a hockey team. ” That’s allowed them to win games when they haven’t necessarily been at their best, as Miller pointed to the victory in Vancouver as not a top performance, but rather one in which they managed to come away with a second consecutive win.

That’s resulted in another solid string of games, and the Rangers will return Monday to the Garden, where they have eight wins.