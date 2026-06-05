Rangers Activate Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford from Injured List

The long wait is over for Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford. The Texas Rangers sluggers are back.

from the 10-day injured list on Friday in advance of their game with the Cleveland Guardians. Both have been on rehab assignments this week and their activations were anticipated.

The only question was which players would lose their spots on the 26-man roster to make room? The Rangers decided to option outfielder Alejandro Osuna and infielder Cody freeman back to Triple-A Round Rock. Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Langford was slashing .238/.274/.363 with one home run and four RBI before he was placed on the IL on April 21 with a right forearm strain.

He was near a return to the lineup in early May and started a rehab assignment in Arizona on May 1. But after his first at-bat the tightness in his forearm returned and he pulled himself out of the game. He took a live batting practice last week and declared himself 100% and ready to return. The Rangers sent him on a rehab assignment, first to Round Rock and then to Double-A Frisco.

He’s played in four games in the minors. Seager was placed on the IL on May 15 with what the Rangers called back spasms. Three days later Texas put him on the injured list with lower back inflammation. His recovery took longer than expected and he took a live batting practice on Saturday.

Texas sent him to Frisco for two rehab games, the first time Seager had taken a minor league rehab assignment in three years. He played in two games. Seager was in the worst slump of his career at the time of the injury. He was slashing .179/.286/.353 with four home runs and 20 RBI and was hitless in 27 straight at-bats.

Optioning Osuna was likely a tough call for the Rangers. He was slashing .253/.376/.275 with nine RBI and can play all three outfield positions. But, unlike backup Sam Haggerty, Osuna has minor league options available. Freeman was activated from the 10-day IL on Monday after missing the start of the season with a lumbar stress reaction suffered in spring training.

He went 1-for-2 in Wednesday’s game. Like Osuna, he has minor league options left, and the Rangers signed infielder Nicky Lopez last week to help the team defensively. Lopez has no minor league options available. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations





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