Hair salon owner Nicola Dodsworth lost control of her vehicle in Northallerton on November 20, crashing into the home of neighbors Sarah and David Holland.

Hair salon owner Nicola Dodsworth was involved in a severe vehicular incident in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, on the morning of November 20, when her 2018 Range Rover Evoque collided with a residential property. The luxury SUV reversed at high speed across the street and crashed directly into the front bay window of the home belonging to neighbors Sarah and David Holland, causing significant structural damage.

Loss of Vehicle Control and Collision

Doorbell camera footage captured the precise moment Dodsworth lost control of her black Range Rover while parked outside her residence in the Romanby area. After securing her seatbelt and starting the ignition, the vehicle unexpectedly began to roll backward. Dodsworth attempted to climb out of the driver's seat before realizing the danger, then desperately tried to return to the wheel but was unable to stop the 4x4 from accelerating across the road.

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Severe Property Damage and Immediate Aftermath

The vehicle embedded itself deep into the front room of the Holland residence, scattering bricks and shattered plastic window fascia across the windshield and surrounding area. The impact was severe enough to compromise the structural integrity of the townhouse, forcing Sarah and David Holland to move out of their £300,000 home. Structural engineers were immediately dispatched to the scene to assess the full extent of the damage to the building.

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Injuries and Suspicions Regarding Data Security

Dodsworth escaped the wreckage with only a small cut to her cheek and was treated at the scene by paramedics, with North Yorkshire Police confirming no serious injuries were reported. However, she expressed anger over the leak of the doorbell footage to social media platforms, suggesting her smart devices may have been hacked. She stated she had no recollection of the accident and vowed to take legal action against whoever released the video without permission.

Future Compensation Demands and Public Attention

Despite the chaos, Dodsworth returned to running her hair and tanning business within days of the crash. She publicly claimed that the incident would be bigger than the viral Ibiza dance craze and indicated she would only grant a formal interview in exchange for payment. While the Holland couple declined to comment on the ordeal, the incident has drawn widespread attention to the risks of automated vehicle features and the security of home surveillance systems.