Raneem Elkhalidi appeals to Prime Minister Andy Burnham to help retrieve her son Ibrahim, abducted by father Hamzah Faraj from Cheshire to Saudi Arabia in 2022.

Raneem Elkhalidi is facing her fifth Christmas without her son, describing profound heartbreak as she continues her desperate campaign to bring Ibrahim back to the United Kingdom. The abduction occurred when Ibrahim's father, Hamzah Faraj, took the ten-year-old boy from his school in Cheshire and flew him to Saudi Arabia four years ago. Now, on the fourth anniversary of the disappearance, Elkhalidi is making a direct appeal to authorities to intervene and secure her son's safe return home.

Elkhalidi Appeals to Andy Burnham for Urgent Intervention

Raneem Elkhalidi has publicly requested that Prime Minister Andy Burnham use his office to assist in retrieving her son from the Middle East. She argues that Ibrahim, who was six years old when he was taken in November 2022, is now isolated in a foreign country where he does not speak the language. As a British citizen born and raised in the UK, Ibrahim is completely cut off from his previous life, friends, and family, leaving Elkhalidi feeling helpless in her efforts to bridge the geographical and political divide.

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The mother has launched a new campaign centered on heartbreaking letters written by Ibrahim's school friends addressed to King Charles. These personal appeals aim to highlight the emotional toll of the separation and to urge the highest levels of government to recognize the urgency of the situation. Elkhalidi believes that direct intervention from leadership might break through the bureaucratic and international obstacles that have stalled previous efforts to resolve the case.

Faraj Bypassed Court Orders Using New Travel Documents

Hamzah Faraj abducted Ibrahim from his school in Cheshire on Friday, November 11, 2022, violating established court orders that restricted international travel. Although Elkhalidi held the child's British passport, Faraj had secretly applied for and obtained a new passport from Saudi Arabia, allowing them to fly out of Manchester Airport that same weekend. This maneuver effectively circumvented the legal protections intended to keep the child within the jurisdiction.

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Elkhalidi had previously warned the courts, social services, and the embassy about her fears that Faraj might attempt to remove the child from the country. Despite these specific warnings, authorities insisted that the situation was secure because she possessed the existing travel documents. It was not until Monday morning, when Ibrahim failed to return to school after a weekend visit, that alarms were raised and the abduction was confirmed.

Elkhalidi Transforms Career to Honor Ibrahim's Love of Animals

In an effort to maintain a spiritual connection with her son, Raneem Elkhalidi quit her job as a chef to work full-time as a dog walker. Ibrahim was an avid animal lover who enjoyed his pug dogs, cat, and rabbit, and Elkhalidi believes that caring for animals helps her feel closer to him during this painful separation. She maintains a tradition of buying him a Christmas gift every year, hoping that one day he will be there to open it with her.

The abduction has left Elkhalidi in a state of constant distress, describing mornings spent sobbing and calling her son's name. She regrets that she did not get to say goodbye on that final morning in 2022, as she was distracted by a conversation with a teacher about the pickup arrangements. The emotional burden has been exacerbated by the lack of clarity regarding Ibrahim's current location and well-being in Saudi Arabia.

Ongoing Efforts to Locate Ibrahim Face International Obstacles

Efforts to locate Ibrahim have been complicated by legal and diplomatic hurdles, as Elkhalidi states it is not safe for her to travel to Saudi Arabia herself. She has no definitive information on whether her son is still with his father or where he is currently living. Previous attempts to seek help, including writing to governments in the UK and Saudi Arabia, were met with resistance or silence, leaving her to rely on social media campaigns and media pleas for assistance.

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The couple met as teenagers, and Elkhalidi gave birth to Ibrahim when she was eighteen. The marriage ended in 2020, with shared custody agreed upon in court, but the underlying tensions regarding international travel remained unresolved. Elkhalidi continues to fight for her son's return, emphasizing that Ibrahim is a typical British boy who loves cars and friends, and deserves to be back in the environment where he was raised.