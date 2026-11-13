Randy Travis' wife Mary reveals the emotional journey from a 1% survival chance to releasing 'Same Old Way' more than a decade after his stroke.

Randy Travis’ wife says doctors gave country legend 1% chance of survival before miraculous comeback Randy Travis' wife Mary reveals the emotional journey from a 1% survival chance to releasing "Same Old Way" more than a decade after his stroke.

Randy Travis' life was turned upside down by a devastating health crisis that doctors gave him just a 1% chance of surviving, according to his wife, Mary. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the country legend — whose new 12-track album,"Same Old Way," is out now — and his wife, Mary, reflected on that life-changing ordeal more than a decade ago, explained how hope and faith played a pivotal role in his recovery, and shared how his determination helped him rebuild his life and reconnect with music.

Also read Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s War Takes Dramatic Turn Amid Brutal ‘Divorce’ Rumors: ‘She Is Frustrated’

"They had already told us he had 1% chance of survival. And that was the first couple of days in the hospital," Mary said.

"So here we are, five and a half months later, he's still here. He's still improving. We went through the second brain surgery. He came through that with flying colors.

The first one is when they said he's not, you know, he doesn't have any chance. But, you know, once you get over those and you start seeing the glimmers of hope and the hand of God on the whole thing.

Advertisement

" The"Forever and Ever, Amen" singer was hospitalized in 2013 for congestive heart failure tied to viral cardiomyopathy. He subsequently suffered athat left him with partial paralysis and affected his speech. What began as a trip to seek treatment for congestion became a five-and-a-half-month hospital stay, followed by years of rehabilitation.

"We went through three years of rehab every single day, so we were very quiet and out of the limelight, if you will," she added. "We, you know, we were at home. We went to rehab every day for about three years.

"Travis has since found new ways to share his music and connect with fans. In May 2024, he released"Where That Came From," usingto recreate his signature singing voice. His"More Life" tour continued through 2026, with Travis appearing alongside Mary while guest vocalist James Dupré and his longtime band perform his hits.

Now, with the release of his first album of original material in more than 18 years — featuring 12 previously unreleased songs recorded between 1986 and 2013 and restored by his longtime producer, Kyle Lehning — Mary is reflecting on the determination and gratitude that carried her husband through his toughest moments.

"Just being with this guy has been such an inspiration to me because, going through even the tough times in the hospital, the nurses would come in and cut him or stick him or poke him or do whatever, and they'd walk out the door. And if he wasn't in his coma and he was aware, he’d say, ‘Thank you. ’ That was Randy Travis," she said.

"And they'd turn around and look like, you got to be kidding me, you know. But that wasThat same spirit, she said, followed him into rehabilitation and remains evident today, even as aphasia continues to affect his ability to communicate.

"I have pictures of him there in the rehab center and he's smiling. He's laughing. He’s giving it all he's got. Randy Travis hasn't changed.

Advertisement

And that's still the man that I get to sit beside right now," she said.

"He still has that, that love for life, the love for people. " For Mary, the release of"Same Old Way" is especially emotional because it represents an opportunity they once weren't sure would ever come again. Before his stroke, she said, they assumed there would be many more albums and years of making music ahead.

"It's really an emotional thing, because 18 years ago when he put out his last one, we thought that the world was an oyster and there was gonna be so many more," she said.

"But the stroke happened, it was 13 years ago, and everything changed. " "13 years ago, we had no idea, based on where we were then, when we were in the hospital, that we would have this opportunity. So, in a way, it’s a miracle," she added.

"I get emotional when I think about it, just because I wanted to hear his voice so bad again. " Randy Travis and James Dupre perform during the Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. , on Aug. 18, 2021. Hearing those recordings, Mary explained, offers listeners a chance to experience Travis' voice at different stages of his life — and gives the couple another reason to appreciate how far he has come.

"Life is so precious and so fragile, but it’s so wonderful also. And to be able to do something like this, it’s pretty monumental," she said.

"It doesn't happen often that somebody has the opportunity to do this after a life-changing moment. " Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment journalist with more than 15 years of experience, including a decade at PEOPLE writing high-profile cover stories, covering Hollywood's biggest events, and interviewing many of the industry's most influential stars before joining Fox News Digital in 2024.