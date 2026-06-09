Randy Travis' Miraculous Recovery: From 1% Chance of Survival to Standing Ovation

Country music legend Randy Travis' wife, Mary, shares their inspiring journey after his 2013 stroke, his defiance of low survival odds, and his return to the stage. An upcoming album of previously unreleased music is teased.

In July 2013, Randy's life took an irrevocable turn when he suffered a stroke, leaving him with a mere one or two percent chance of survival.

His wife, Mary, 68, recounted their harrowing journey exclusively with on Friday, June 5.

'I don't know what he was thinking in his mind because he was in a coma a lot of the time and the aphasia took place immediately after the stroke,' she shared. 'But I asked him later, and he said he prayed a lot in his silence. ' After over five months in the hospital, Randy, now 67, defied the odds and returned home, his positive attitude and love for life unchanged despite his inability to speak.

Mary attributes their resilience to their faith and the support of loved ones.

'I question how people get through tough times, but I know the Lord had Randy in the palm of his hand,' she said. Randy's band continues to tour with the couple, and Mary believes the 'good Lord is watching over us every step of the way.

' In a rare post-stroke appearance, Randy attended the 2015 Academy of Country Music Awards, where he received a standing ovation. Mary teased an upcoming album of previously unreleased music from Randy's vault, set to be released later this year





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