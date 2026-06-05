Randy Travis' health crisis began with 'congestion' and ended in a five-month hospital stay

Randy Travis' wife Mary reveals his intense health journey began with simple congestion before a stroke left him with partial paralysis in 2013.

Hailey Bieber shows off toned abs in behind-the-scenes photos from new Rhode beach campaignTed Danson says he wants to 'apologize forever' for doing blackface at Whoopi Goldberg roastBlack Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s past controversial remarks resurface after halting patriotic chantVanilla Ice refuses to quit Freedom 250 concert, says he won't let anyone tell him he 'can't be proud'Country rocker Koe Wetzel says mirror reflection after fishing trip sparked body transformationKylie Jenner sends fans into a frenzy as she showcases her curves in pink string bikiniJana Kramer says holding on to toxic relationships 'drains you' until you ‘start losing yourself' completely'Jersey Shore' star Mike Sorrentino teases future run for New Jersey governorActor James Handy stabbed to deathMary Travis admits her husband Randy Travis' health crisis made their marriage 'stronger'Comedian Bert Kreischer reveals what fans can expect from 'Free Bert's' second seasonJana Kramer embraces second chances after escaping ‘toxic’ relationshipRandy Travis went to the doctor for congestion and ended up in the hospital for five months In a new interview with Fox News Digital, the country singer's wife shared they leaned heavily on their faith during his health crisis in 2013.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital while at The Nashville Palace — where a celebration took place on June 3 in honor of the 40th anniversary of his first album"Storms of Life," the 67-year-old and his wife, Mary Travis, spoke about a time in his life where he leaned on his faith the most, noting he initially went to the doctor after having issues with"congestion," but ended up finding something much more serious.tied to viral cardiomyopathy. A blood clot that formed in his heart then caused a massive stroke, which left him with partial paralysis and affected his speech.

"Obviously, during the stroke, that was probably the closest life or death, if you will, situation," she said. "We were there for five and a half months. We left home one morning thinking we were just going to go to the critical care and get something for congestion that he had, and we didn't walk back in the house for five and a half months.

" RANDY TRAVIS' WIFE DEFIED MEDICAL ADVICE TO 'PULL THE PLUG' DURING COUNTRY STAR'S STROKE RECOVERY BATTLE While in the hospital, Mary shared that Randy spoke with the Lord"all the time," saying that while Randy has"always been close to the Lord," they"leaned hard on the Lord" in those moments. When looking back at that time, Mary said,"We hit that brick wall at 100 miles an hour, and things changed overnight," but said that in terms of their relationship, it"definitely made it stronger.

"There was never any question that we were gonna go in any other direction. It concreted it, is what it did. I knew that I was put in his life and he was put my life right where we were, how we were," she said.

"Everything was in a plan, and it strengthened it because I needed him more than anything, and he needed me more than anything. And you know what? That was a great place to be for both of us.

" After going through his health crisis together, Mary urges others not to"take for granted the people closest to them. ""I think that's what we've learned is just embrace every single one," she said. "I tell people, I say, put the phone down, turn the TV off, go out to the country, sit by a stream, eat peaches, enjoy life, and thank God for more life.

"country legend's debut album"I think what amazes us is when he and Kyle Lehning finished putting that album together, they agreed that if they sold 40,000 copies of it that maybe Warner would let him make a second album," she said. "Of course, that followed up with 'Always and Forever,' so we know what happened with that. That was even bigger than 'Storms of Life.

'"While Randy has gone on to become one of the most legendary performers in country music, Mary explains,"He had no plan to be the legend that he has become," and had never planned on being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and just thought"if I could make a living maybe out of making music, that'll be okay with me. Throughout his 40 years in country music, Randy has won seven Grammy Awards, 11 ACM Awards, 10 American Music Awards and many others, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

He has also had four albums go platinum, one go double platinum, another go triple platinum and a third go Quintuple Platinum.

"I think every artist dips their paintbrush deep down into their soul, and then they paint on their palette their own different way, and they hope that it touches somebody's life somewhere along the line. Boy, Randy, he did that. He had a string of masterpieces, if you will, with his music and his songs, and Storms of Life, there's not a bad song on it.

"She continued:"There's three or four of them that became hits, but if you take any of those songs, they could all be hits, if there was just room enough for that many hits. So Randy got to pick a lot of the great music that he wanted to pick because he was singing traditional country music and most of the artists weren't singing that. So he said, ‘I had pick of the litter as far as the music. ’ He said, ‘My time was just right. ’"





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Country Couples Illness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASA declares its Mars Maven spacecraft dead after six months of silenceNASA's Maven spacecraft was launched in 2013 to study Mars' atmosphere.

Read more »

National Doughnut Day Deals and Promotions from Randy's Donuts and Krispy KremeA concise summary of National Doughnut Day offers, including free doughnuts, special pricing, and themed products from major chains, as well as partnership details and exclusions.

Read more »

Talkin’ Baseball Gives Mariners Perfect Randy Arozarena Trade Victory LapIt’s nice when the baseball world outside of Seattle gives the Mariners their flowers. Talkin’ Baseball recently brought the Randy Arozarena trade back in the s

Read more »

Jessie James Decker would star on another reality show — under one condition“Eric & Jessie: Game On” ran for three seasons from 2013 to 2017.

Read more »