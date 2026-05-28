Randy Santos Sentenced to 25 Years to Life for Killing Four Homeless Men in 2019 Rampage

A Manhattan judge sentenced Randy Santos to 25 years to life in prison for beating four sleeping homeless men to death in 2019. The case highlighted the intersection of mental illness, homelessness, and violence, with no victim families present to testify. Santos apologized and promised rehabilitation while the prosecution and defense debated his culpability and future.

Randy Santos was sentenced on Thursday, May 28, 2026, for the 2019 fatal beatings of four sleeping homeless men in Manhattan's Chinatown. The courtroom lacked any family or friends of the victims, leaving a silent void where victim impact statements would typically be heard.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Alfred Peterson emphasized the value of each life taken and described the case as a convergence of homelessness, mental illness, and narcotics abuse-symptoms he called constant in violent crime. Judge Laura A. Ward, noting Santos targeted the most vulnerable, sentenced him to a term of 25 years to life in prison, falling between the prosecution's request for 50 years to life and the defense's plea for 20 years to life.

Santos, who suffers from psychosis and had claimed delusions compelling him to kill, apologized in court, stating his condition is now managed with medication and promising to use incarceration productively. The defense argued against a sentence that would amount to dying in prison, asserting Santos is not beyond redemption. The attacks, carried out with a metal bar found on the street, were captured on surveillance video and left one survivor, David Hernandez, critically injured.

The case underscores profound societal failures in addressing mental health and homelessness, while raising questions about criminal responsibility and the possibility of rehabilitation for perpetrators with severe mental illness





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Randy Santos Homeless Killings Mental Illness Manhattan Chinatown Sentencing Alvin Bragg Alfred Peterson Arnold Levine Laura Ward First-Degree Murder Psychosis Narcotics Abuse Vulnerable Victims Rehabilitation Criminal Responsibility

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump, 79, Recycles Ancient Nickname for Dem Star2019 called, it wants its diss back.

Read more »

Tony Shalhoub To Play Matthew Gray-Gubler's Dad On 'Einstein'Tony Shalhoub Joins CBS' 'Einstein' In Reunion With 'Monk' EPs Andy Breckman & Randy Zisk.

Read more »

Bronx man gets 40-to-life for killing 4 homeless men in ChinatownRandy Santos was convicted by a jury in February of beating the four men as they slept during a 2019 rampage.

Read more »

Exquisite Corpses: Rascal Randy Emerges as Premier Mascot Horror Successor to Five Nights at Freddy'sImage Comics is set to release a new horror series that dives deep into the lore of a serial killer in a mascot costume, positioning itself as a worthy successor to the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise. The comic, Exquisite Corpses: Rascal Randy, will explore the dark history of its titular character, a rabbit mascot with a sinister past comparable to iconic cartoon figures like Mickey Mouse. As a spin-off from the hit series Exquisite Corpses, the story will unveil the origin of Rascal Randy and his murderous spree in the small town of Aurora Springs, NY. The series is part of a larger slate of spin-offs and adaptations, including a game Kickstarter and a live-action project, signaling the expanding universe of this modern horror phenomenon.

Read more »